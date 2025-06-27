H.R. 2037, Open RAN Outreach Act

H.R. 2037 would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to conduct outreach and provide technical assistance to small communications providers concerning Open Radio Access Networks and how to participate in the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund Grant Program authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The Congress appropriated $1.5 billion for that program in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

