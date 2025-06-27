Submit Release
H.R. 2399, Rural Broadband Protection Act of 2025

H.R. 2399 would require the FCC to issue rules to amend the application review process for the federal universal service high-cost program, which seeks to expand voice and broadband service in unserved or underserved areas. Specifically, H.R. 2399 would require the FCC to evaluate applicants and recipients of funding on the basis of criteria specified in the legislation. Recent awards for the high-cost program have been made through auctions run by the FCC. H.R. 2399 would establish minimum civil monetary penalties for bidders who win an auction for a segment of the broadband spectrum and subsequently default on their service obligations before receiving funding.

