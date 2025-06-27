H.R. 2444, Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025

H.R. 2444 would require the Department of Commerce to assess and prepare for disruptions to supply chains for goods that are critical to national or economic security. H.R. 2444 would establish an interagency working group to identify actions that the federal government can take to mitigate the economic effects of incidents that cause gaps in manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, and distribution networks for those critical goods. The department would need to report annually to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts.

