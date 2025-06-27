Business Icon Mike Leven Releases Inspiring Memoir: Can’t Do It Yourself

Legendary Hospitality Executive Shares a Bold Blueprint for Values-Driven Leadership and Service-Centered Success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned business leader and philanthropic visionary Mike Leven has released his powerful new memoir, Can’t Do It Yourself —a deeply personal, no-nonsense reflection on leadership, legacy, and the transformative power of service to others.Far from a typical business memoir, Can’t Do It Yourself is a compelling fusion of hard-won professional insight and moral clarity. Drawing from over five decades of experience leading and reshaping major global brands like Holiday Inn, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Days Inn, Leven invites readers to reconsider what it truly means to lead, succeed, and give back.“At a time when individualism and self-promotion dominate the success narrative,” says Leven, “I wanted to tell the other side of the story—the one where service, humility, and lifting others is the actual secret to impact and prosperity.”More than a retrospective, Can’t Do It Yourself is a manifesto for anyone striving to lead with purpose—whether in the boardroom, the classroom, or the community. Leven’s candid storytelling, paired with practical lessons and moments of humor, makes this an essential read for entrepreneurs, executives, and aspiring changemakers.About the AuthorMike Leven is a legendary hospitality executive, philanthropist, and thought leader whose influence spans over seven decades. As former President and COO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., he helped steer the company through a historic global expansion. He also led Holiday Inn Worldwide, launching the beloved Holiday Inn Express brand, and played a pivotal role in growing Days Inn into an international powerhouse.Co-founder of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)—now the largest hotel owners’ association in the world—Leven’s legacy extends far beyond business. He is the founder of the Jewish Future Promise and former CEO and Chairman of the Georgia Aquarium. He is also the namesake of the Michael A. Leven School of Management, Entrepreneurship, and Hospitality at Kennesaw State University.A graduate of Tufts University with a Master’s from Boston University, Leven holds multiple honorary doctorates and serves on several nonprofit boards. He lives in Georgia with his wife of over 60 years, Andrea.Why He Wrote the BookMike Leven penned Can’t Do It Yourself to share the principles, stories, and turning points that defined his journey—and to offer a counter-narrative to the myth of solo success. The book is his personal playbook on how to lead with purpose, inspire others, and create a legacy rooted in service.Key Message for ReadersSuccess isn’t about going it alone. As Leven powerfully demonstrates, lasting impact is built on strong relationships, humility, and values-driven leadership. Can’t Do It Yourself is an urgent and uplifting call to action for leaders who want to build more than a business—they want to build a life of meaning.

Can’t Do It Yourself by Mike Leven

