Assemblymember Arambula, in Partnership with Sierra Health Foundation & NextGen Policy, Launches Select Committee

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) has announced the formation of the Select Committee on Community Economic Mobility and Investment, which he will serve as Chair.The Select Committee will focus on issues affecting economic development across California and explore how innovative partnerships between philanthropy, government, academia, and non-profit organizations are helping to provide solutions to the pressing economic development needs in the various regions of our state. The Center at Sierra Health Foundation leads one such collaboration through its Community Economic Mobilization Initiative (CEMI) program, which partners with NextGen California, LIVE FREE and other community organizations throughout California. Groups like these will be instrumental in highlighting and supporting the work of the Select Committee.By leading this Select Committee, Assemblymember Arambula plans to spotlight the need to provide and deliver more help to marginalized urban and rural communities throughout the state to draw down the support they need to thrive economically. The Select Committee will help identify opportunities to address critical economic development issues; inform policy and program solutions that expand community access to much-needed resources; and create systems that will support more sustainable growth throughout California.Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula expressed great appreciation for the involvement of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, NextGen California, and his fellow lawmakers on the Select Committee. They are Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto), Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio), Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas), Assemblymember Alexandra M. Macedo (R-Tulare), and Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (D-San Fernando).“California now has the fourth-largest economy in the world, but many of our residents are not part of that growth and development,” said Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula. “The need for community economic mobility is real, and investment is crucial to making it happen. This Select Committee will discuss and explore purposeful ways to initiate and expand equitable economic opportunities for our fellow Californians in underserved and disadvantaged communities who too often struggle to achieve financial stability. We must ensure that all Californians and future generations can prosper and contribute to the robust economy of our State.”“The NextGen team was incredibly pleased to learn about the formation of the Community Economic Mobility and Investment Select Committee and enthusiastically looks forward to advancing its efforts to design meaningful solutions to address the economic development issues faced by many of the state’s underserved communities,” said Arnold Sowell Jr., Executive Director of NextGen California. “The Select Committee will bring attention to the innovative partnerships that have been created as well as the policy and program changes needed to drive additional support for and resources to economic development projects in all regions of our state. NextGen welcomes the opportunity to partner with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation to assist and amplify the important work that will be done by this new Select Committee.”“This is a critical time to ensure that economic growth and opportunity are inclusive of all California communities,” said Chet P. Hewitt, founder and CEO of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation. “We’ve learned through our Community Economic Mobility Initiative that community organizations, state and local elected officials and philanthropy each have important roles to play in strengthening the state’s infrastructure for equitable development. We are grateful that the California legislature recognizes that the economic prosperity of underinvested communities supports the overall economic vitality of California.”###NextGen California is a nonprofit advocacy organization that breaks down barriers and rebalances power in the State Capitol on behalf of all Californians.The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is committed to ensuring every Californian has the opportunity to lead a healthy life, bringing people, ideas and infrastructure together to turn our vision of a healthier California into reality.

