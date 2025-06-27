Diagramics joins Samsung VXT Partner program to bring interactive digital signage to high-end retail stores

Diagramics joins Samsung VXT Partner program

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diagramics Software Corporation is proud to announce that it has been accepted to Samsung VXT Partner program.Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) Platform is a cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS) designed to revolutionize content and remote signage management. Built with simplicity in mind, this all-encompassing solution empowers businesses to effortlessly create and manage their digital displays, delivering tailored solutions for seamless content creation and management across various B2B display types, including LCD and LED signage, as well as The Wall. With VXT, software deployment and updates are streamlined through a cloud portal, eliminating the need for manual updates. Also, VXT offers various custom solutions, developed by VXT partners, that meet the needs of any sector, whether it be retail, hospitality, or corporate company.Diagramics, an ISV provider of custom integration and visualization solutions for corporate and enterprise customers in high education, defence, government, manufacturing and financial industries, has now shifted its attention to interactive digital signage.Leveraging its comprehensive expertise in integration of enterprise customers’ backend CRM/ERP and IoT data, Diagramics is now using its Visual Automation Platform to bring retail customers’ product inventories to digital signage screens.Diagramics new applications for Samsung VXT CMS will allow high-end retailers to promote their products on any in-store or out-door screen, interactive self-service kiosk, LED wall, or Smart TV.Starting in Q3/2025, Diagramics’ new VXT apps for high-end retail will initially be available across Canada and the US for private preview.For more information, please contact:Diagramics is a Canadian ISV provider of real-time operational analytics and advanced visualization solutions for corporate and enterprise customersSamsung VXT (Visual eXperience Technology) is an advanced digital signage solution designed to streamline the management and deployment of dynamic visual content.Developed by Samsung, VXT provides businesses with a cloud-driven platform that integrates hardware, software and connectivity to create seamless and engaging digital experiences.

