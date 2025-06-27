Opioid-free pain-management options support construction industry workers

CANADA, June 27 - People working in the construction industry benefit from ongoing access to opioid-free pain-management options as the Province supports two pain clinics in Burnaby and Langford.

“People in the construction industry need specialized supports with mental-health and substance-use challenges,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “By continuing to fund the Opioid-Free Pain Clinics by Construction Industry Rehabilitation Plan, we are expanding access to safer pain-treatment options that support recovery from injuries, reduce harm and improve overall well-being.”

In spring 2025, the Ministry of Health provided $160,000 to the Construction Industry Rehabilitation Plan (CIRP) for its Opioid-Free Pain Clinics, which provide pain-management options for construction workers and offer evidence-based approaches to pain relief without pharmacological interventions.

“The Opioid-Free Pain Clinic offers a groundbreaking solution to a serious problem facing construction workers, managing pain without the risk of opioid dependency,” said Vicky Waldron, executive director of the Construction Industry Rehabilitation Plan. “This innovative program is already delivering powerful results and we’re deeply grateful to the Ministry of Health for supporting a new path forward for workers who need effective, safe and long-term pain relief.”

This funding will support the continued operation of the two clinics that provide pain-relief services to people working in the construction industry. Services include myoActivation, an evidence-based trigger-point therapy approach, which focuses on needling therapy and counsellor-led self-management sessions.

“Both the construction industry and years of drug abuse have taken turns wrecking my body, but the support I have received, notably myoActivation, has brought me through to the other side of that pain,” said Ryan, CIRP pain clinic client. “When I wake up to go to work, I no longer feel crippled and more often than not, I am smiling. CIRP kept me working through this rehabilitation, kept me off the streets and allowed me to keep the positive momentum I needed so much.”

The Burnaby clinic has been open to patients since 2020 and has supported more than 120 patients attending more than 1,500 appointments, with opioid-free pain-management options. Following its success, a second clinic in Langford was opened in fall 2024.

This work is part of the Province’s work to build up the entire continuum of mental-health and substance-use care so people get the right support. This work includes:

increasing early intervention and prevention;

adding and expanding treatment and recovery services;

building supportive and complex-care housing; and

adding overdose prevention services.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour –

“Construction work is physically demanding, and chronic pain is a reality for many in the industry. These opioid-free pain clinics give workers access to effective care without the risk of dependency. It’s about giving workers the support they need to stay healthy on the job and return home mentally and physically well each day.”

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions –

“No one should have to suffer in pain without support. By expanding access to opioid-free pain-management options, we’re helping people find safer, evidence-based ways to manage their pain, while reducing the risk of dependency and overdose. This not only helps people recover safely, it empowers people with effective alternatives.”

Tylar, CIRP pain clinic client –

“This is the best my back has felt since I was 14. When my back started to feel new strains, I came back to CIRP and didn’t miss any work this time.”

Learn More:

To find mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about CIRP, visit: https://www.constructionrehabplan.com/