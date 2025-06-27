Metter, GA (June 27, 2025) - At the request of the Metter Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of four-year-old Kameron Jamel Williams.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at about 1:10 p.m., officers responded to the Summer Trace Apartment Complex on West Turner Street for a report of a missing child. While on scene, officers and family members conducted a search of the area for Kameron. A family member located him inside a car at the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Kameron walked out the apartment and began playing outside. A nearby camera captured a person, presumably Kameron, entering the car and remaining inside.

Kameron’s body was taken to the GBI Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The autopsy results are pending.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.