Greene County, GA (December 11, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Darius Terrell Robinson, age 34 of Union Point, GA, with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Battery.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at about 12:30 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an investigation regarding Robinson hitting and choking several minors who played football for Robinson between September and November 2025.

Robinson was booked into the Greene County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.