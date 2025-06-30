Bubs Receives Clean Label Project’s Inaugural 'Years of Excellence' Purity Award

Award Celebrates Bubs' Five-Year Commitment to Purity, Quality, and Transparency in Infant and Toddler Nutrition

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bubs, a global leader in clean-label infant and toddler nutrition, has been honored with the inaugural Clean Label Project Purity Award: 5 Years of Excellence seal. This new recognition celebrates brands that have achieved five or more consecutive years of Clean Label Project Purity Awards—underscoring an unmatched legacy of commitment to clean ingredients and rigorous testing.

“For nearly 20 years, Bubs has set the standard for what clean, transparent, and safe infant nutrition should look like,” said Reg Weine CEO of Bubs. “We are proud to be the very first recipient of this new milestone award, and to continue earning the trust of parents around the world.”

The Clean Label Project’s Purity Award evaluates products for over 400 contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers—criteria that go beyond regulatory requirements that surpass minimum FDA requirements. Bubs' unwavering adherence to these high standards has consistently positioned it at the forefront of purity and transparency.

About Bubs:

Founded in Australia, Bubs offers a range of high-quality clean-label, whole fat formulas, toddler nutritional drinks and toddler snacks. Bubs is a pioneer in purity, with a longstanding partnership with the Clean Label Project and a mission to support parents with safe, trusted nutrition and rigorous testing.

About Clean Label Project:

The Clean Label Project is a national non-profit committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety using data, science, and transparency. They recognize brands with products that focus on purity and surpass minimum FDA requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

