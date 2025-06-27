Governor Hochul Slams Washington Republicans for Threatening New Yorkers’ Jobs, Small Businesses and Health Care in the North Country

Governor Kathy Hochul today slammed Washington Republicans for threatening the jobs, small businesses and health care of New Yorkers throughout the North Country. Impacts of federal tariffs and dangerous rhetoric have already harmed 66 percent of regional businesses that rely on Canadian tourism — putting one in four of the industry’s jobs at risk. Washington’s senseless trade war has also threatened the region’s vital agriculture industry, which generates more than 8,600 jobs for local residents and over $1 billion in Gross Regional Product. Meanwhile, the federal budget cuts pushed by Republicans threaten to take away health care for 44,000 North Country residents and slash food assistance for nearly 90,000 people throughout the region – including tens of thousands of children.

“Between insulting our Canadian neighbors and largest trade partners to proposing deep budget cuts that threaten hospitals, food programs and working families, the North Country is being hit from all sides. These actions are doing real harm — putting jobs, care and livelihoods at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “I have said from the beginning, ‘Your family is my fight’ and while Washington is implementing policies that are disastrous for the North Country, we are stepping up to protect our communities, support small businesses and farmers and ensure that the North Country is not forgotten.”