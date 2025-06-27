Trustees Announced to NYS Interest Lawyer Account Fund

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced six trustee appointments to the New York State Interest on Lawyer Account Fund (IOLA). IOLA helps low-income New Yorkers obtain civil legal services to protect their needs. Established in 1983, IOLA pools interest from lawyer trust accounts to provide civil legal aid and support justice system improvements at no cost to taxpayers, lawyers or their clients.

“I’m committed to helping New York’s most vulnerable secure legal resources in times of need, and the IOLA board helps bring those resources to bear — providing vital legal services to thousands of New Yorkers in need of legal assistance,” Governor Hochul said. “These appointees embody what it means to serve others. I am encouraged by their commitment to the law, civil legal services and the most vulnerable, and I am confident that with their leadership, IOLA will continue to fulfill its important mission.”

As Chair and Trustee:

Pei Pei Cheng de Castro

Pei Pei Cheng de Castro is a partner in Commercial Litigation & Complex Trials and White Collar & Government Investigations at Barclay Damon LLP. Previously, Cheng de Castro was a Deputy Counsel to Governor Kathy Hochul from 2021 to 2024.

Cheng de Castro obtained a J.D. from New York Law School in 2000 and a B.A. in Environmental Science and Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1997.

As Trustees:

Rahul Agarwal

Rahul Agarwal is a Partner in White Collar and Litigation at Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins LLP, a position he began in 2024. Previously, Agarwal was a Deputy Chief Counsel in the office of the Mayor of the City of New York from 2022 to 2023.

Agarwal obtained a J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2006, and a B.A. from Brown University in 2001.

Darren J. Cohen

Darren J. Cohen is the Associate General Counsel for Clipboard Health, a position he has held since 2023. Previously, Cohen was the Senior Counsel for the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023.

Cohen obtained a J.D. from Yale Law School in 2004 and a B.A. in English from Columbia University in 2004.

Jason C. Hegt

Jason C. Hegt is a Partner in the Litigation and Trial Department at Latham & Watkins, a position he has held since 2018. Previously, Hegt was an Associate at Latham & Watkins from 2009 to 2017.

Hegt obtained his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law in 2009 and a B.A. in Political Science from Emory University in 2004.

Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix

Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix was most recently the Corporate Counsel for the City of New York from 2022 to 2024. Previously, Hinds-Radix was an Associate Justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Second Department, from 2012 to 2022.

Hinds-Radix obtained a J.D. from Howard University School of Law in 1984, an M.A. in Political Science from Long Island University in 1978, and a B.S. in History from the University of Massachusetts in 1976.

Daniel M. Kummer

Daniel M. Kummer is the Principal at DKummer Photography, LLC, a position he began in 2023. Previously, Kummer was a Senior Vice President for Litigation at NBCUniversal Media LLC from 1997 to 2023.

Kummer obtained a J.D. from the New York University School of Law in 1987, and a B.A. from Wesleyan University in 1982.