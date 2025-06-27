Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 27, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 27, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.480 , An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to education law

When signing H.480, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“This bill includes many technical changes but also takes a meaningful step forward to develop and implement a “phone-free” policy in schools across Vermont. The things our cell phones can do today are amazing; however, the one area they seem to be very good at, is their ability to distract us from everything. We need kids to be focused on learning, interacting with their peers, teachers, and friends while they’re at school. And it’s clear now that phones can get in the way of important conversations and class discussions and can also be used for harmful interactions, like bullying. Taking a break from our phones is probably a good policy for all of us to follow – and hopefully, find that healthy balance we could all use a little more of.”

