Governor Phil Scott Appoints Dave Wolk to Serve on School District Redistricting Task Force

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Dave Wolk, of Rutland, to serve as the Governor’s appointee on the School District Redistricting Task Force after signing H.454, An act relating to transforming Vermont’s education governance, quality, and finance systems into law. The Task Force is charged with recommending new school district boundaries and configurations to the General Assembly for action next legislative session.

“The passage of H.454 serves as a guide for education transformation in Vermont. The work ahead, this summer and into next legislative session, will be just as important, so we can deliver better outcomes for our kids at a price taxpayers can afford,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe Dave’s experience in education and leadership in all branches of government will bring an important perspective to this work and will prioritize what’s best for our kids.”

"I am honored that Governor Scott has appointed me, and I am delighted to continue to serve Vermont. I approach the Task Force with an open mind, knowing that the results of the endeavor are not likely to be popular or widely embraced across the state,” said Wolk. “But it is important work, with a short timeline, and it must be done thoughtfully, with a focus on what is best for all of our students and educators, as well as Vermont taxpayers. It will be very challenging but very necessary, for the benefit of Vermont."

Wolk is a lifelong Vermonter and has led intertwined careers in education and government leadership, in all three branches of government, for over 50 years. He grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School before going on to earn degrees from Middlebury College, the University of Vermont, and Harvard University.

He served as a guidance counselor and teacher at Mt. St. Joseph Academy, academic dean at the St. Sebastian's School, principal of Barstow Memorial School, principal of Rutland High

School, superintendent of schools in Rutland City (with a one-year return engagement in 2019) and Vermont's Commissioner of Education.

His government service included four years as a Vermont state senator from 1988-92. Wolk began his presidency at what later became Castleton University in 2001, and was the longest serving president in Castleton's history, culminating in his first failed retirement in December 2017.

After leaving Castleton he developed Wolk Leadership Solutions, where he assisted school, college and private sector leaders as a mentor and coach. He closed that enterprise in November 2022 when he was elected Rutland County Assistant Judge, and he has served in that capacity ever since. During his professional career he served on more than 40 state and national boards and commissions, including 12 years as a member and later chairman of the board of the Nellie Mae Education Foundation.

Outside of his professional work, Wolk has officiated 39 weddings (often for former students) and serves as a hospice volunteer. His favorite days are weddings and the births of grandchildren, currently there are eight.

