Marko Stout’s Sold-Out Show Ranks Among Top Exhibits of the Season in New York

Marko Stout's work at Mriya Gallery is bold, glamorous, and unapologetically modern.” — Rodger Sichel (Times Square Chronicles)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spring 2025 art season in New York City witnessed a standout success as acclaimed contemporary artist Marko Stout concluded a completely sold-out solo exhibition at Mriya Gallery, located in Manhattan’s Chelsea arts district. The exhibition, featuring a series of bold metallic print works and sculptural pieces, quickly gained momentum among collectors, critics, and gallery attendees—solidifying its status as one of the top exhibits of the season.All available works from the exhibition were sold during the show’s run, with metallic print pieces averaging $40,000 to $80,000 per sale. A centerpiece metallic gold female torso sculpture attracted particular attention, ultimately selling for $315,000 to a private collector based in Dubai. The sale represents one of the most notable transactions from the exhibition, though the artist has previously achieved higher sales in private and international markets.Marko Stout’s signature blend of pop surrealism, glamour, and provocative themes has drawn international attention in recent years. Known for his use of high-gloss metallic materials, bold color palettes, and exploration of modern identity and luxury, Stout has established a strong following among both seasoned collectors and new art buyers.Mriya Gallery reported record attendance throughout the exhibition, noting a significant presence of international visitors, collectors, and cultural press. The sold-out status of the show and consistent demand for Stout’s work further reinforce his position as a rising figure in the contemporary art market.Stout’s work has previously been featured in publications such as Rolling Stone, Architectural Digest, Variety, and Us Weekly, and continues to gain traction in global art and luxury circles. The success of his latest exhibition reflects both the growing market for immersive, high-concept visual art and the increasing interest in artists who bridge fine art and cultural commentary.

