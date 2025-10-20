Marko Stout Lights Up New York Fashion Week with Sold-Out 'After Dark' Collection

Artist-designer Marko Stout poses with models following his sold-out “After Dark” runway presentation at New York Fashion Week 2025 After Dark” by Marko Stout debuts to a sold-out crowd at New York Fashion Week 2025 — a cinematic fusion of art and fashion Backstage moments before the show: precision, anticipation, and the electric energy of creation.

Few designers capture the energy of modern nightlife like Marko Stout. His After Dark pieces shimmer with attitude and allure.” — Vogue (July 2025)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 12, 2025, at New York Fashion Week, acclaimed artist-designer Marko Stout presented his newest collection, “After Dark,” to a capacity audience. The runway show, set against the backdrop of New York’s creative pulse, saw a massive crowd of fashion editors, influencers, industry insiders and VIP guests fill the venue to capacity, marking one of the season’s most anticipated events.The After Dark collection is a bold, luxurious exploration of womenswear, anchored in Stout’s distinctive aesthetic and translated into dresses, silk scarves and accessories that merge high art with couture sensibility. Each piece is designed as “wearable art that commands attention from every angle,” echoing the words of Vogue in its July 2025 feature of his earlier work.Highlights of the show included:A striking palette of deep midnight hues, electric neon accents and metallic finishes, reflecting a mood of glamorous nocturnal energy.Sculptural evening gowns in sumptuous fabrics, with bold cut-outs, fluid drapes and dynamic silhouettes that embody power and presence.Silk scarves and accessories bearing Stout’s signature imagery — graphic motifs, bold color contrasts and the artist’s trademark flair for the dramatic — bridging the world of fine art and fashion.Seamless staging: the runway experience immersed attendees in an ambiance of gallery-meets-ballroom, underscoring Stout’s vision of fashion as spectacle.In the Vogue article, his scarf collection was described as “a luxury scarf collection that doesn’t just accessorize — it mesmerizes.”The After Dark line builds on that momentum, expanding the vision into full garments and accessories for the first time, bringing the gallery aesthetic into wearable form.Designer’s statement“Fashion is one of the ultimate forms of self-expression,” said Marko Stout. “With After Dark I wanted to create pieces that feel both powerful and personal — to reflect the woman who isn’t just seen, but witnessed. Every angle matters; every detail matters.”Availability & next stepsThe After Dark collection will be available in select luxury boutiques globally and via Marko Stout’s official web platform beginning November 2025. Collector editions of the scarves are strictly limited, each bearing individual numbering and authentication. Further information and look-book previews will be released in the coming weeks.About Marko StoutMarko Stout is an artist & designer whose work spans fine art, fashion, and luxury lifestyle. Recognized for his vibrant pop-art sensibility and the blending of high-fashion form with conceptual art content, Stout has built a reputation for pieces that challenge and excite. His earlier collections have been featured in Vogue and other leading fashion publications — including the July 2025 feature in Vogue.

