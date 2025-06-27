Solid Waste Services to Continue on Fourth of July Holiday

Published on June 25, 2025

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will maintain its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Residents with a Friday collection day for garbage and/or bulky trash, as well as those on a first and third Friday recycling schedule, are reminded to place their items in front of their home 12 to 24 hours prior to pickup. Items must be placed on the public right-of-way and kept at least five (5) feet away from any objects, such as poles, vehicles, and mailboxes. Bulky items must be kept separate from garbage and recycling and must not be placed in green garbage or blue recycling carts.

Additionally, residents may dispose of bulky waste at the Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th Street, Miami, FL 33142. Holiday operating hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A valid proof of City of Miami residency is required for drop-off.

For more information on services provided by the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste, please call 311 or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.