MissPoppins™ Launches in Canada this July

MissPoppins Trademark Logo

The Trusted Parenting Health App Launches in Canada, Offering 24/7 Expert Access and Seamless Integration into Family Benefit Plans

OTTAWA, CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern parenting isn’t meant to be done alone, and now, it doesn’t have to be. U.S.-born parenting platform MissPoppins is officially launching across Canada this July, offering real-time access to certified parenting coaches, evidence-based guidance, and a vibrant digital village for families navigating early childhood and beyond. Founded by Nicky Rishi, a former Global HR & Benefits executive and mother of twins, MissPoppins has been recognized by major media outlets, including Forbes, Parents, Canadian HR Reporter, and Employee Benefit News, who called it “the Uber for parenting.”Now available to Canadian families, MissPoppins connects users with experts in sleep, lactation, toddler behavior, family planning, doula support, mental wellness, child speech development therapists, and more- 24/7. The parenting telehealth app is seamlessly integrating itself as the top HR benefit choice for families.The Parenting Crisis in Canada:According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), rising caregiver stress, access gaps in mental health, and lack of parenting resources have created a national challenge. With parenting-related burnout increasing post-COVID, Canada is calling for innovation in early family support. MissPoppins, the most trusted parenting telehealth app, answers that call and meets Canadians where they are at.What Canadian Parents Can Expect:Access to a large network of childcare providers and experts across North AmericaIntegration into current employee/corporate benefit plans for flexible supportCertified specialists across 14+ care categoriesMissPoppins App Capabilities:Confidential and live accredited coaching in sleep, nutrition, postpartum wellness, toddler behavior & more that can be accessed virtually anywhereProprietary AI-powered smart matching to connect families with the right care instantlyA free resource hub for parents and families planning for or raising children through all phases and challenges of their parenting journeyLaunch Incentive:Free coaching consultation for new users who join in July: App Link Our Mission StatementMissPoppins is on a mission to close the parenting education gap, while uplifting both families and the care providers who support them. By integrating into Canadian employer benefits and local family health ecosystems; MissPoppins bridges tech, trust, and community to build a more supported and educated generation of parents.Now available on App Store and Google Play. www.misspoppins.io | @askmisspoppins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.