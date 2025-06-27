California invests billions of dollars to fix roads with “gas tax,” expand bus and train service

Nearly $2.44 billion of the funding announced today comes from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which puts drivers’ gas tax dollars to work improving the safety conditions of California’s roadways. $1.45 billion of this funding will go to zero- and low-emission transportation and new infrastructure to strengthen California’s freight network and better connect marine ports with railyards and freight corridors — leading to less traffic and improved road conditions.

The Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) will provide $810 million to projects designed to improve freight movement and reduce toxic pollution by decreasing the time trucks, cars and trains sit idle and by rerouting tractor-trailers. It will also increase the number of zero-emission truck stations by 25%.

“Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, these transformative investments represent a bold step towards a future where our transportation system is safer, more efficient and a driving force for economic prosperity,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “By tackling congestion and enhancing connectivity, we are creating a brighter, more sustainable California for all.”

“The Commission is pleased to partner with Caltrans to continue investing in California’s world-class transportation system,” said Commission Chair Darnell Grisby. “The investments we are making today will improve safety, ease congestion and reduce out-of-pocket costs for everyone in California.”

Projects receiving funding announced today include:

$483 million to help communities invest in passenger rail extensions, bicycle and pedestrian safety and rapid transit bus expansion

$202 million for projects in the Local Partnership Competitive Program to further upgrade rail, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian facilities

$63 million for improvements to the Ramona Expressway in Riverside County, including a new bridge over the San Jacinto River, bike lanes in each direction, and a new wildlife crossing

$49 million to build charging hubs in the cities of Fresno, Oakland, Ontario, and San Diego to support clean medium- and heavy-duty truck fleets

$28 million to install ultra-fast vehicle charging stations along Interstate 5 and State Route 99

$18 million for a variety of safety enhancements around five schools most affected by traffic congestion in the city of Los Angeles

SB 1 has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects since its adoption. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies.