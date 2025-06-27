Submit Release
CT DoAg Reminds Licensees and Permittees to Renew by June 30

CT DoAg

06/27/2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg)’s Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses and permits that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2025.

 

  • Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)
  • Cheese Manufacturer
  • Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers
  • Livestock Dealer
  • Live Poultry Dealer
  • Milk Laboratory
  • Milk Dealers (processors)
  • Retail Dairy Stores

 

Current licensees and permittees have been issued two renewal notices. Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov to request one. Please be sure to include your license/permit number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

 

