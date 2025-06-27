Press Releases

06/27/2025

CT DoAg Reminds Licensees and Permittees to Renew by June 30

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg)’s Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses and permits that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2025.

Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)

Cheese Manufacturer

Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers

Livestock Dealer

Live Poultry Dealer

Milk Laboratory

Milk Dealers (processors)

Retail Dairy Stores

Current licensees and permittees have been issued two renewal notices. Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov to request one. Please be sure to include your license/permit number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov