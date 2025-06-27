CT DoAg Reminds Licensees and Permittees to Renew by June 30
Press Releases
06/27/2025
CT DoAg Reminds Licensees and Permittees to Renew by June 30
(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg)’s Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses and permits that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2025.
- Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)
- Cheese Manufacturer
- Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers
- Livestock Dealer
- Live Poultry Dealer
- Milk Laboratory
- Milk Dealers (processors)
- Retail Dairy Stores
Current licensees and permittees have been issued two renewal notices. Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov to request one. Please be sure to include your license/permit number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov
860-573-0323
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.