LA Fire Aid Event: REBUILD & RISE

A gathering for Palisades residents and others affected by the fires to gain direct access to resources and support in their recovery and rebuilding process

Rebuild & Rise is just the beginning. We’re not here for one day—we’re here to build a lasting model for recovery that honors every story, every loss, and every act of resilience.” — Dylan Hernandez, MCE Director

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event: REBUILD & RISE — A gathering for Palisades residents and others affected by the fires to gain direct access to resources and support in their recovery and rebuilding processHosted By: Mobilizing Civic Engagement , Inc. (MCE)Date/Time: Saturday June 28th 3pm-7pmLocation: 1533 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404On Saturday, June 28th from 3PM–7PM, Mobilizing Civic Engagement, Inc. (MCE) will host Rebuild & Rise at Creator Space LA—a civic engagement event offering fire survivors direct access to recovery resources, emotional support, and community connection in one centralized, healing environment. Creator Space LA is a dynamic hub where ideas spark, partnerships thrive, and high vibration collaborations come to life.More than just an inspirational gathering with renowned speakers, Rebuild & Rise delivers practical, actionable support for those impacted by the January 2025 fires. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with architects, attorneys, environmental scientists, mental health professionals, and other vetted vendors, all working together to guide families through the next steps in rebuilding their homes and restoring a sense of continuity in their lives. Live music, catered food, and a focus on connection will ensure a relaxed and neighborly atmosphere. Plus, enjoy the opportunity to win special gifts and get a sneak peek at innovative technologies!Immediate Support at the Event Will Include:- Meet and greet with legal, housing, and construction professionals- Showcase with trusted builders, architects, adjusters, and designers- Storytelling from fire survivors about mental health and resilience-Complimentary refreshments from @onceuponacoconut- Live music, civic speakers, and community performances on the main stage- Thoughtfully curated auction items as part of an interactive fundraiser- Video montage from our supportersBuilding Long-Term Infrastructure for ResilienceInformed by the Urban Land Institute’s May 2025 Rebuilding Survey, which found that 61% of affected homeowners want centralized expert guidance, MCE is launching a wraparound model for providing community resources that are uniquely tailored to each resident’s needs. These tools aim to transform recovery from a fragmented process into an integrated action plan.Our Vision for a Sustainable Recovery Model:- A dedicated resource center in Palisades Village, open to all affected by the fires, with the aim to replicate these centers at scale- A streamlined process for every household to move through any disaster with wraparound support- Integrated services: legal aid, housing consultation, rebuild logistics, mental health care- A searchable database with vetted service providers, downloadable forms, and live support chatMobilizing Civic Engagement (MCE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Pacific Palisades that swiftly expanded its mission from civic empowerment to include disaster recovery after being personally impacted by the fires. By bridging professional experts with grassroots community providers, MCE is empowering Los Angeles to rebuild with strength, dignity, and clarity.For press inquiries, interviews, or partnership information, contact info@mcecal.com or visit www.mcecal.com

