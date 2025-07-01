Cole Engineering Awarded $62M U.S. Army Production Contract for Next-Generation Stinger Training System

CESI is closing the gap in live force-on-force training with innovative Live Training solutions.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $62 million production contract by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) to deliver more than 100 Stinger Training Systems (STS) over the next five years.This award follows a successful prototyping effort and represents a major step forward in the Army’s modernization under the Synthetic Training Environment (STE). STS is a critical component of the STE’s Live Training Systems (STE-LTS) Increment 1, designed to close live force-on-force training gaps and deliver scalable multi-domain realism.The STS is part of the CESI Family of Live Training Products, which includes both direct and indirect fire weapons training solutions. Together, these capabilities deliver software-defined, high-fidelity training experiences across a range of operational scenarios, engineered for total situational dominance.“At the core of our STS solution is CESI’s commercial artificial intelligence and computer vision application that revolutionizes optical tracking and engagement fidelity,” said Thomas Fransson, Senior Vice President, Simulation Products & Services at CESI. “CESI brings battlefield precision to the training range, enabling warfighters to train with greater realism, agility, and trust in their systems.”The STS replicates guided munition effects and integrates seamlessly with current Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) and STE instrumentation. These ruggedized, interoperable systems will be fielded across Brigade Combat Teams and Combat Training Centers, enhancing readiness through next-generation realism and reliability.This production award includes system delivery, lifecycle support, and planned integration with future STE-LTS capabilities, reinforcing CESI’s commitment to delivering the tip of the spear for modern Air Defense Artillery (ADA) training through AI-enhanced optical targeting.To support STS and other strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives, By Light has officially launched AI Lab, an innovation hub designed to accelerate the development, testing, and deployment of AI-enabled solutions across defense, cybersecurity, and enterprise domains.Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, delivers software-defined training, simulation, and cyber solutions that support the integrated multi-domain force. Since 2004, CESI has led the development and integration of Live, Virtual, Constructive, and Gaming (LVCG) environments, serious games, wargaming, and cyber training platforms. CESI delivers open, modular, and scalable solutions that accelerate capability delivery, reduce legacy overhead, and enhance readiness. We equip warfighters with adaptable, outcome-driven technologies to train, fight, and win across contested domains. Learn more at www.coleengineering.com By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government. For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com About the By Light AI LabBy Light’s dedicated AI Lab serves as a collaborative center of excellence, integrating advanced machine learning, generative AI, and data analytics into mission-critical systems. With a strong emphasis on ethical AI, trustworthiness, data integrity, real-time threat detection, and automated decision support, the AI Lab enables By Light and its partners to rapidly prototype, validate, and deploy next-generation AI capabilities that advance national security objectives and drive digital transformation.

