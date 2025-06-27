Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,223 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Attorney General Aaron M. Frey on the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Case Preliminary Ruling

MAINE, June 27 - Back to current news.

June 27, 2025
Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement in regards to the Supreme Court’s preliminary ruling today in the Trump v. CASA, Inc. birthright citizenship case 

 

 

“Children born in Maine to immigrant parents are citizens. Nothing in today’s ruling changes that fact now or in the future. My colleagues and I remain committed to fighting for fidelity to the Constitution and its promise of birthright citizenship.  While this case is not yet over, I am disappointed that the Supreme Court ducked the opportunity to reaffirm a clear, 127-year-old legal precedent that the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution protects birthright citizenship and chose to limit the use of nationwide injunctions.  At the same time, this order reminds us that relief from federal overreach may only be available to states, like Maine, when they bring a lawsuit to hold this presidential administration accountable.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Attorney General Aaron M. Frey on the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Case Preliminary Ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more