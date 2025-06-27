Statement of Attorney General Aaron M. Frey on the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Case Preliminary Ruling

MAINE, June 27 - Back to current news.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement in regards to the Supreme Court’s preliminary ruling today in the Trump v. CASA, Inc. birthright citizenship case

“Children born in Maine to immigrant parents are citizens. Nothing in today’s ruling changes that fact now or in the future. My colleagues and I remain committed to fighting for fidelity to the Constitution and its promise of birthright citizenship. While this case is not yet over, I am disappointed that the Supreme Court ducked the opportunity to reaffirm a clear, 127-year-old legal precedent that the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution protects birthright citizenship and chose to limit the use of nationwide injunctions. At the same time, this order reminds us that relief from federal overreach may only be available to states, like Maine, when they bring a lawsuit to hold this presidential administration accountable.”