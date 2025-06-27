Rumi Mind Health Launches New Era in Personalized Mental Health Care

Rumi Mind Health

Westport First Selectwoman and gubernatorial candidate will cut ribbon Saturday afternoon to open evidence-based, compassionate clinic

Our collaborative model ensures that each patient receives the help they need.” — Rumi Mind Health President Sina Nikayin, M.D.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families looking for evidence-based, compassionate, accessible mental health services can now find them at Westport’s Rumi Mind Health, which marks its grand opening tomorrow. Westport First Selectwoman and candidate for Connecticut governor Jen Tooker will cut the ribbon at 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 28th, and the public is invited to visit the Rumi Mind Health office on the first floor of 129 Kings Highway North in Westport anytime from 2 – 6 pm that day.

The opening will take place immediately after Westport’s Great Duck Race, where Rumi Mind Health is a Gold Sponsor. Children are welcome to come from the Duck Race straight to Rumi Mind Health, where they can win an emotional-support plush duck by getting their card stamped three times.

Rumi Mind Health focuses primarily on adults suffering from mood disorders, while also providing support for individuals dealing with anxiety, OCD, and ADHD. The innovative firm aims to transform the mental health landscape by offering a comprehensive approach prioritizing both scientific rigor and individualized care.

“Mental health care is often fragmented. Patients typically receive only one or two components of effective treatment from just one mental-health professional,” said Rumi Mind Health President Sina Nikayin, M.D. “We’re changing that paradigm. Our collaborative model ensures that each patient receives the help they need.”

Each patient will receive personalized care from at least one provider and a nurse, ensuring comprehensive support and optimal outcomes. This team-based approach, common in other medical specialties but rare in mental health, is intended to enhance patient experiences and treatment effectiveness.

Innovative Treatment Options

Rumi Mind Health offers a range of outpatient psychiatric services and interventional modalities, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) with neuronavigation, accelerated TMS, ketamine, and Esketamine. Rumi Mind Health tailors these cutting-edge treatments to meet the unique needs of its patients, providing innovative solutions for those struggling with mental health challenges.

Commitment to Research and Innovation

As part of its pursuit of excellence, Rumi Mind Health is actively involved in clinical research and innovation. The firm collaborates with various organizations to ensure that its patients benefit from the latest advancements in mental health care while contributing to the overall improvement of treatment methodologies.

Improving Access to Care

In order to increase accessibility, Rumi Mind Health has diligently worked to partner with a wide array of insurance companies. The firm aims to make quality mental health care available to as many individuals as possible.

Grand Opening Saturday

The open house Saturday from 2 – 6 pm will feature guided tours of the facility, including a look at a mannequin receiving ketamine, informational sessions and introductions to its highly qualified staff. The office may be reached by phone at (203) 707-2000.

About Rumi Mind Health

Rumi Mind Health is an outpatient, comprehensive mental health clinic specializing in interventional psychiatry. We provide evidence-based care using innovative modalities, ensuring a compassionate and personalized approach. By combining kindness, evidence, and access, we seek to transform the treatment of mental health challenges. Visit us at https://www.rm.org/ .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.