At Chimney Rock State Park Reopening, Governor Josh Stein Calls for Travelers to “Rediscover the Unforgettable” Western North Carolina

Governor Josh Stein today reopened Chimney Rock State Park and announced “Rediscover the Unforgettable,” a new tourism initiative to bring more visitors back to western North Carolina. Advanced reservations are required to access the park, which will be open with limited hours. At the reopening, Governor Stein also signed House Bill 1012: Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 - Part II into law.

“Nine months ago, Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina’s economy. Let's make sure our neighbors know we haven’t forgotten them,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We can support the region's recovery just by showing up. If you’re planning your summer vacation or a weekend getaway, make sure to experience something that makes western North Carolina unforgettable. And that includes beautiful Chimney Rock State Park.”

“Tourism is essential to western North Carolina’s economy, and our rural communities are home to so many natural and cultural treasures. It’s important that we keep the recovery going strong by spending our tourist dollars here,” said First Lady Anna Stein. “I’m proud to be focusing on rural tourism and grateful to be spending time this summer out west – I encourage my fellow North Carolinians to join me.”

“Chimney Rock State Park is a vital landmark that typically attracts 400,000 visitors per year,” said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela Cashwell. “It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to reopen the park, and I am grateful to our team and our partners who have worked so hard on this goal. We are committed to supporting park staff and local partners as the park begins welcoming visitors once again.”

“Hurricane Helene damaged thousands of roads and bridges across the state, including the bridge leading to Chimney Rock State Park,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “Our team has worked tirelessly to restore connectivity by repairing and reopening roads and will continue to do so until complete, so people can once again enjoy everything our state has to offer.”

"Whether you're a foodie, a hiker, or a waterfall enthusiast, Western North Carolina has the unique experiences that make every trip here unforgettable," said Visit NC Executive Director Wit Tuttell. "As the state's tourism marketing organization, Visit NC has dedicated the past nine months to telling Western North Carolina’s story. Now, we are proud to be working with Governor Stein to promote our exceptional mountains.”

Chimney Rock experienced severe devastation because of Hurricane Helene, and the loss of key roads, bridges, and trails made Chimney Rock State Park inaccessible. Nine months later, thanks to dedicated efforts by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Transportation, and local partners, Chimney Rock State Park is able to reopen on a limited basis: from Fridays to Mondays to visitors who make advance reservations. While the village of Chimney Rock has not yet officially reopened, several local businesses are open and welcoming tourists.

Hurricane Helene devastated businesses and tourist attractions, particularly during the critical fall foliage season. Now as a new tourism season begins, Governor Stein and VisitNC are teaming up with a new tourism initiative, “Rediscover the Unforgettable Western North Carolina.” This campaign will be available to local chambers of commerce, tourism boards, and small businesses for their promotional efforts. Musician and western North Carolina native Eric Church is the proud voice of a new video highlighting the initiative.

I'm proud to be from Western North Carolina. It's where I was born, it's where my soul finds rest," said Eric Church. "Our family has lived here for generations, and it has become a part of the fabric that has made me the man that I am now. It's an honor to be the voice that invites more people to discover and visit a place we love."

Governor Josh Stein continues to advocate for western North Carolina, asking the Trump administration and the U.S. Congress to send $19 billion to North Carolina for disaster relief - $11.5 billion in new appropriations and $7.5 billion in allocations from previous appropriations. Last week, Stein worked with the Department of Commerce to launch Renew NC, a new housing recovery program that is now accepting applications from homeowners impacted by Hurricane Helene. North Carolinians are encouraged to apply at renewnc.org.