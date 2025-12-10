Governor Stein Celebrates Pennsylvania Transformer Technology Groundbreaking in Hoke County

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Pennsylvania Transformer Technology, LLC (PTT) leaders, state and local officials, and clean energy partners to break ground on the company’s expanded manufacturing facilities in Raeford. The domestic manufacturer of power and distribution transformers will invest more than $102.5 million and bring 217 more jobs to Hoke County.

“North Carolina’s top-tier workforce and thriving business environment make companies like Pennsylvania Transformer Technology want to grow here,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This investment proves again that North Carolina is the best state to do business, and I’m pleased PTT is expanding its role in creating North Carolina’s strong clean energy economy.”

“North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and it comes as no surprise that great companies like PTT choose North Carolina,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “PTT’s expansion in Hoke County is a huge win for our state. Manufacturing supports every sector of North Carolina’s economy, and these 217 jobs create great opportunities for the community and the city of Raeford’s growth.”

Pennsylvania Transformer Technology is a leading domestic manufacturer of power and distribution transformers for the electric utility, municipal power, renewable energy, and industrial markets. PTT, which first broke ground in North Carolina in 1992, will add 300,000 square feet across two facilities in Raeford.

North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a growing clean energy sector with more than 100,000 North Carolinians employed in clean energy jobs. In August, Governor Stein established the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force to determine how the state can continue keeping utility costs affordable for North Carolinians, meeting economic development and environmental protection goals, and managing increasing energy demand.

Last month, Governor Stein announced Scout Motors Inc., an automotive manufacturer that will produce electric vehicles, will invest nearly $207 million in its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte and create 1,200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The Governor also recently celebrated the line-off ceremony for Toyota’s first battery plant in North America, where Toyota’s $12.9 billion investment in Liberty is bringing 5,100 jobs to Randolph County.