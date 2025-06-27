Unplug and Play: Governor Hochul Announces Free and Affordable Summer Entertainment and Activities at Jones Beach State Park

Governor Hochul today announced a wide range of free and affordable events and activities hosted at Jones Beach State Park all summer long, including the Long Island park’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration. Offering Long Island residents and visitors ongoing opportunities to relax and enjoy evenings out at no or low cost, the 2025 Bandshell at Jones Beach State Park event series hosts free events at the Field 4 Boardwalk every night from June 28 to August 31 (excluding the July 4 holiday). The annual fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will again take place on Independence Day, July 4, illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.

“In addition to welcoming New Yorkers to its beautiful oceanfront facility for continuous outdoor recreation this summer, Jones Beach State Park is also hosting dozens of free and affordable events and activities for individuals and families to unwind and enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “While Bandshell events kick-off prior to the July 4th holiday, this year’s Independence Day fireworks celebration is sure to deliver exciting, lifelong memories for attendees of all ages, and I strongly encourage New Yorkers to attend this remarkable summer tradition.”

Hosting events and activities for all age groups and interests, attendees of Bandshell events can expect everything from film screenings and child-centered programming to dance nights, fitness classes, and music performances from multiple genres. 2025 Bandshell events take place 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM on weekdays, and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on weekend evening, free of charge.

The Jovia Financial Credit Union 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns this year with fireworks going live at 9:30 PM. Costumed characters from Beauty and the Beast and Spiderman will walk the boardwalk from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to interact and take photos with the public. A band will be playing live music from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM and then from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM following the fireworks program.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Jones Beach State Park has been a welcoming community hub for locals and visitors for generations, and summer 2025’s free entertainment and activities build on that legacy by offering the public transformational fun for their mind, body and spirit. Where else can you be dancing bachata one night, watching a live-music performance the next, and round-out your week with a 25-minute fireworks display, an exercise class and enriching fun for the kids without breaking the bank? When it comes to incorporating healthy activity into residents’ daily lives, New York State Parks has you covered.”

This year's Fourth of July program, with lead sponsorship by Jovia Financial Credit Union, is also made possible with support from the Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Newsday, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners.

Jones Beach State Park’s 2025 Bandshell concerts and Independence Day fireworks programs are free to attend. Normal parking fee of $10 per vehicle is in effect.

The programs build on Governor Hochul's efforts to encourage affordable outdoor recreation. The Fiscal Year 2026 Budget includes $200 million for State Parks to invest in and aid the ongoing transformation of New York's flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system.

As a part of her 2025 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul announced ‘Unplug and Play,’ a new effort to promote kids’ mental and physical health. The Governor will continue to rebuild the state’s social infrastructure for children by launching a holistic strategy to help support parents in steering their children away from the harms of social media and toward positive activities like youth sports, arts programs, civic engagement, and community building.

The Governor's ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative also earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the NY SWIMS initiative including $50 million for a competitive grant program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities and $40 million for other swimming-based investments.

Free 2025 Bandshell at Jones Beach State Park events include:

JUNE

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Eclipse (Pink Floyd tribute)

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba

Monday, June 30, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

JULY

Tuesday, July 1, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, July 3, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night

Friday, 4th of July (Independence Day) – No Bandshell Events

Saturday, July 5, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Simply Stapleton (Chris Stapleton tribute)

Sunday, July 6, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba

Monday, July 7, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night

Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, July 10, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Barry Walker Acoustic Rock

Friday, July 11, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – All Revved Up (Meatloaf tribute)

Saturday, July 12, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Ape Theory

Sunday, July 13, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Latin Night

Monday, July 14, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, July 15, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Jump & Jam Foam Party

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, July 17, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Local School Night Mitch Paulsen

Friday, July 18, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Southbound Writers Round + Brooke Moriber

Saturday, July 19, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Awaken (Yes tribute)

Sunday, July 20, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba

Monday, July 21, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Salsa / Bachata Class

Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, July 24, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Center Stage Music Center

Friday, July 25, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Janis Joplin Experience

Saturday, July 26, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Maxwell Peters Planet of Sound Sceneless Scene

Sunday, July 27, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM– Zumba

Monday, July 28, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night

Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, July 31, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – One Step Ahead

AUGUST

Friday, August 1, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Iriespect

Saturday, August 2, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Jackie Guma Equilibrium

Sunday, August 3, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba

Monday, August 4, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night

Wednesday, August 6, 2025, 7 :30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, August 7, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – 20 Highview Entertainment

Friday, August 8, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Scarecrow (John Cougar Mellencamp tribute)

Saturday, August 9, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Listen Up Long Island

Sunday, August 10, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba

Monday, August 11, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, August 12, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night

Wednesday, August 13, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, August 14, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Jump & Jam Foam Party

Friday, August 15, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Circus Mind or Diva

Saturday, August 16, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Mark Newman and Friends

Sunday, August 17, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba

Monday, August 18, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Salsa / Bachata Class

Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, August 21, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Local / School Night Mitch Paulsen

Friday, August 22, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Wonderous Stories

Saturday, August 23, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Radio Flashback

Sunday, August 24, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba

Monday, August 25, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night

Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Light Night

Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing

Thursday, August 28, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night

Friday, August 29, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Half Step (Grateful Dead tribute)

Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Barometer Soup (Jimmy Buffett tribute)

Sunday, August 31, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba (Last Day of the Season)

Other affordable offerings at Jones Beach include swimming at the West Bathhouse pool ($5 for adults and $3 for children), plus bocce ball, corn hole, table tennis, miniature golf, shuffleboard, paddle tennis, pickleball and more, all ranging from $3 to $10 per person.\

Governor Hochul also encourages New Yorkers to participate in the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge echoes Governor Hochul’s initiatives in encouraging both mental wellness and outdoor recreation while also educating residents and visitors on wellness-focused activities within State Parks.

The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge includes 50 missions that can be completed at various state parks and historic sites. The challenge is available throughout the entirety of 2025 both digitally on the Goosechase app, and physically as a printed checklist brochure at more than 250 New York State Parks facilities. Once participants finish 25 of the available 50 missions, they will receive a commemorative sticker and postcard mailed to their address as a prize.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.