Unplug and Play: Governor Hochul Announces Free and Affordable Summer Entertainment and Activities at Jones Beach State Park
Governor Hochul today announced a wide range of free and affordable events and activities hosted at Jones Beach State Park all summer long, including the Long Island park’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration. Offering Long Island residents and visitors ongoing opportunities to relax and enjoy evenings out at no or low cost, the 2025 Bandshell at Jones Beach State Park event series hosts free events at the Field 4 Boardwalk every night from June 28 to August 31 (excluding the July 4 holiday). The annual fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will again take place on Independence Day, July 4, illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.
“In addition to welcoming New Yorkers to its beautiful oceanfront facility for continuous outdoor recreation this summer, Jones Beach State Park is also hosting dozens of free and affordable events and activities for individuals and families to unwind and enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “While Bandshell events kick-off prior to the July 4th holiday, this year’s Independence Day fireworks celebration is sure to deliver exciting, lifelong memories for attendees of all ages, and I strongly encourage New Yorkers to attend this remarkable summer tradition.”
Hosting events and activities for all age groups and interests, attendees of Bandshell events can expect everything from film screenings and child-centered programming to dance nights, fitness classes, and music performances from multiple genres. 2025 Bandshell events take place 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM on weekdays, and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on weekend evening, free of charge.
The Jovia Financial Credit Union 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns this year with fireworks going live at 9:30 PM. Costumed characters from Beauty and the Beast and Spiderman will walk the boardwalk from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to interact and take photos with the public. A band will be playing live music from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM and then from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM following the fireworks program.
New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Jones Beach State Park has been a welcoming community hub for locals and visitors for generations, and summer 2025’s free entertainment and activities build on that legacy by offering the public transformational fun for their mind, body and spirit. Where else can you be dancing bachata one night, watching a live-music performance the next, and round-out your week with a 25-minute fireworks display, an exercise class and enriching fun for the kids without breaking the bank? When it comes to incorporating healthy activity into residents’ daily lives, New York State Parks has you covered.”
This year's Fourth of July program, with lead sponsorship by Jovia Financial Credit Union, is also made possible with support from the Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Newsday, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners.
Jones Beach State Park’s 2025 Bandshell concerts and Independence Day fireworks programs are free to attend. Normal parking fee of $10 per vehicle is in effect.
The programs build on Governor Hochul's efforts to encourage affordable outdoor recreation. The Fiscal Year 2026 Budget includes $200 million for State Parks to invest in and aid the ongoing transformation of New York's flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system.
As a part of her 2025 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul announced ‘Unplug and Play,’ a new effort to promote kids’ mental and physical health. The Governor will continue to rebuild the state’s social infrastructure for children by launching a holistic strategy to help support parents in steering their children away from the harms of social media and toward positive activities like youth sports, arts programs, civic engagement, and community building.
The Governor's ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative also earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the NY SWIMS initiative including $50 million for a competitive grant program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities and $40 million for other swimming-based investments.
Free 2025 Bandshell at Jones Beach State Park events include:
JUNE
Saturday, June 28, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Eclipse (Pink Floyd tribute)
Sunday, June 29, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba
Monday, June 30, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
JULY
Tuesday, July 1, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night
Wednesday, July 2, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, July 3, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night
Friday, 4th of July (Independence Day) – No Bandshell Events
Saturday, July 5, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Simply Stapleton (Chris Stapleton tribute)
Sunday, July 6, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba
Monday, July 7, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night
Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, July 10, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Barry Walker Acoustic Rock
Friday, July 11, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – All Revved Up (Meatloaf tribute)
Saturday, July 12, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Ape Theory
Sunday, July 13, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Latin Night
Monday, July 14, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, July 15, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Jump & Jam Foam Party
Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, July 17, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Local School Night Mitch Paulsen
Friday, July 18, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Southbound Writers Round + Brooke Moriber
Saturday, July 19, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Awaken (Yes tribute)
Sunday, July 20, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba
Monday, July 21, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Salsa / Bachata Class
Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, July 24, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Center Stage Music Center
Friday, July 25, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Janis Joplin Experience
Saturday, July 26, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Maxwell Peters Planet of Sound Sceneless Scene
Sunday, July 27, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM– Zumba
Monday, July 28, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night
Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, July 31, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – One Step Ahead
AUGUST
Friday, August 1, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Iriespect
Saturday, August 2, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Jackie Guma Equilibrium
Sunday, August 3, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM – Zumba
Monday, August 4, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night
Wednesday, August 6, 2025, 7 :30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, August 7, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – 20 Highview Entertainment
Friday, August 8, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Scarecrow (John Cougar Mellencamp tribute)
Saturday, August 9, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Listen Up Long Island
Sunday, August 10, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba
Monday, August 11, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, August 12, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Latin Night
Wednesday, August 13, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, August 14, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Jump & Jam Foam Party
Friday, August 15, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Circus Mind or Diva
Saturday, August 16, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Mark Newman and Friends
Sunday, August 17, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba
Monday, August 18, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Salsa / Bachata Class
Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, August 21, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Local / School Night Mitch Paulsen
Friday, August 22, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Wonderous Stories
Saturday, August 23, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Radio Flashback
Sunday, August 24, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba
Monday, August 25, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Movie Night
Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Light Night
Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Line Dancing
Thursday, August 28, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Kids Rock Night
Friday, August 29, 2025, 7:30 PM–9:30 PM – Half Step (Grateful Dead tribute)
Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Barometer Soup (Jimmy Buffett tribute)
Sunday, August 31, 2025, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM–– Zumba (Last Day of the Season)
Other affordable offerings at Jones Beach include swimming at the West Bathhouse pool ($5 for adults and $3 for children), plus bocce ball, corn hole, table tennis, miniature golf, shuffleboard, paddle tennis, pickleball and more, all ranging from $3 to $10 per person.\
Governor Hochul also encourages New Yorkers to participate in the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge echoes Governor Hochul’s initiatives in encouraging both mental wellness and outdoor recreation while also educating residents and visitors on wellness-focused activities within State Parks.
The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge includes 50 missions that can be completed at various state parks and historic sites. The challenge is available throughout the entirety of 2025 both digitally on the Goosechase app, and physically as a printed checklist brochure at more than 250 New York State Parks facilities. Once participants finish 25 of the available 50 missions, they will receive a commemorative sticker and postcard mailed to their address as a prize.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually.
