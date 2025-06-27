Expanding Health Care at Sporting Events

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand the service of health care professionals at sporting events in New York State. Legislation A.8481A/S.8206A extends authorization for certain health care professionals licensed to practice in other jurisdictions to practice in this state in connection with an event sanctioned by the New York Road Runners. Legislation A.3267/S.20 allows licensed health care professionals in good standing to perform necessary services at the Ironman Lake Placid 2025.

“With world-class athletes traveling and competing across the state, New York wants to ensure they have the best care,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation not only provides more opportunities for health care professionals, but it also allows athletes to have top-of-the-line care during their events.”

New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority President & CEO Ashley Walden said, “This legislation enhances our ability to bring in top-tier medical professionals from across the country, reinforcing New York’s commitment to hosting premier sporting events with exceptional support. It also allows our out-of-state and international athletes to bring their medical teams to New York State, assuring the continuity of care and furthering our support of these important events in Lake Placid and beyond.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is committed to the health and wellbeing of all New Yorkers and all those visiting New York, including the athletes competing at national and international events hosted in New York communities, like the Ironman Lake Placid 2025 event. This legislation ensures event participants from out-of-state can continue to receive medical support from their physicians and trainers.”

Legislation A.8481A/S.8206A extends authorization to certain health care professionals who are licensed to practice in other jurisdictions to practice in New York State on athletes and team personnel at an event sanctioned by the New York Road Runners.

State Senator José Serrano said, “New York Road Runners events provide a great opportunity to bring runners from all over the world to New York City. This important legislation ensures that certain licensed healthcare professionals from other jurisdictions may practice in New York State at major events sanctioned by New York Road Runners. I appreciate the efforts of healthcare professionals at these events that help to ensure runners make it across the finish line safely. Many thanks to Assemblymember Chandler-Waterman for sponsoring this legislation in the Assembly, and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this important bill into law.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “The state of New York hosts some of this nation’s most renowned road races, and ensuring the health and safety of every participant is paramount. I am proud to have prime-sponsored this bill as a former runner and Track and Field Coach, it is important that athletes have medical support and healthcare professionals that they are comfortable with and are known to athletes. This bill allows athletes to have access to qualified medical care before, during, and after races by welcoming qualified healthcare professionals from beyond our borders to serve on the front lines. We are excited to continue the upholding of strong public health standards with life-saving measures that reflect the collaborative spirit and resilience of our community with the New York Road Runners.”

Legislation A.3267/S.20 allows individuals who are licensed to practice as a physician, physician's assistant, massage therapist, physical therapist, chiropractor, dentist, optometrist, nurse practitioner, emergency medical technician or podiatrist in any state, is in good standing, and has been appointed by World Triathlon Corporation to provide professional services to competitors at the Ironman Lake Placid 2025 events.

State Senator Dan Stec said, “Ironman Lake Placid is one of the most important athletic events that occur in our region and state. Ensuring our athletes have access to medical care is an important way to make it a successful competition. I’m pleased to see that my legislation allowing for that has been signed into law.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “Ensuring that healthcare providers are able to complete their duties, especially at major sporting events like the Ironman in Lake Placid, is critical for the safety and well-being of New Yorkers statewide. I am proud to have this legislation be signed into law and look forward to another successful event in the North Country.”