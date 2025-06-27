Free Fishing Weekend Across the State Set for June 28-29

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that June 28-29 is a free fishing weekend in New York State, encouraging New Yorkers to get offline and get outside to enjoy opportunities for affordable outdoor recreation across the state. During free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters. The weekend is one of six designated Free Fishing Days that take place each year in New York State.

“There’s no better time for aspiring anglers to try freshwater fishing than a free fishing weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is home to numerous freshwater lakes, ponds, streams and rivers, allowing for memorable fishing experiences for angler experts and novices, as well as friends and family.”

No rod? No problem. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) partners with libraries across the state to provide a fishing rod lending program. Instead of borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This affordable program provides an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information on the program and a list of participating libraries visit DEC’S website.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Whether anglers are spending time with family and friends outside in nature or experiencing the thrill of catching a fish, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy fishing. I encourage participating anglers to share their love of fishing by introducing someone new to the sport during New York’s Free Fishing Weekend.”

DEC also offers a host of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch, and understanding fishing regulations. A video series on DEC’s YouTube channel is also available that complements the Beginners’ Guide.

For those looking for a spot to fish during Free Fishing Weekend, publicly accessible locations can be found on DEC’s Places to Fish site. The DECinfo Locator Map or Tackle Box feature in the HuntFishNY mobile app also offers options to find a fishing spot near you, along with information on parking, boat launches and more. Anglers can also access their sporting license information, which serves as valid proof of possessing a fishing license.

Free Fishing Days further support Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative that promotes physical and mental health by helping encourage New York’s children and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.

Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license visit the DEC website.