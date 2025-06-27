Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A3002365

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr. Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2025 @ 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kushies Dispensary; 4267 US Rt 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Mead                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Derby VSP Barracks began an investigation into a report that an individual had acted in a lewd and lascivious manner at Kushies Dispensary in Derby. Investigation revealed that the individual in question was Anthony Mead (33) of Jay, VT. Mead was charged with the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and issued a citation to appear at the Orleans County Criminal Division at 8:30 AM on July 15th to address the charges. Mead was released after processing.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/25 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

