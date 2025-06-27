Derby Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A3002365
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: May 10, 2025 @ 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kushies Dispensary; 4267 US Rt 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Anthony Mead
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Derby VSP Barracks began an investigation into a report that an individual had acted in a lewd and lascivious manner at Kushies Dispensary in Derby. Investigation revealed that the individual in question was Anthony Mead (33) of Jay, VT. Mead was charged with the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and issued a citation to appear at the Orleans County Criminal Division at 8:30 AM on July 15th to address the charges. Mead was released after processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
