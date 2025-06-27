State certifies new Almaco Jack state record

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record for Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana).

Warren Poirier of Charles City Virginia caught the 56-pound, 4.8-ounce fish off the Outer Banks on June 7, 2025. The previous state record was 33 pounds, 12.6 ounces, and was landed in 2024.

Poirier was fishing with Captain James Bowman at The Rocks when the fish struck his Zest brand jig. Poirier fought the fish for 45 minutes before finally landing it on a Shimano Trevala rod and Saltist 5000 reel with 80-pound braid.

Poirier’s fish measured 46 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 31-inch girth. The fish was weighed in at Teach’s Lair Marina.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@deq.nc.gov.

Download a photo of Poirier and his fish.

