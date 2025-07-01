Levity Cannabis Spirit Announced as Official Cannabis Beverage Sponsor of Sugarshack Sessions

Strawberry Nebula, a 12 oz pre-mixed cannabis cocktail produced by Levity Cannabis Spirit.

Levity Cannabis Spirit joins Sugarshack Sessions as the official cannabis beverage sponsor with events, merch, and VIP fan experiences.

Our drinks were made for moments like this: real music, good people, and a little Levity.” — Stephen DuBose

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levity Cannabis Spirit , the non-alcoholic THC-infused beverage brand known for its sugar-free, low-calorie cannabis cocktails and spirits, is proud to announce its exclusive sponsorship of Sugarshack Sessions , the beloved YouTube music channel and creative studio headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida. Starting this summer, Levity becomes the official cannabis beverage sponsor of the Sugarshack platform, marking a major step forward in the brand’s integration into the world of music, culture, and community.This announcement follows a period of rapid expansion for Levity, whose products are now available across multiple U.S. states through retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Fans can expect a robust rollout of content across social platforms, including behind-the-scenes footage, acoustic performances, and limited edition “Sugarshack x Levity” merchandise later this year.As a brand that champions joy, creativity, and connection, Levity’s mission is to help people find “love and levity in all they do.” This partnership brings that ethos to life—blending the euphoric power of cannabis with the communal spirit of live music. As part of the rollout, Levity is debuting a new brand tagline inspired by the collaboration: “Music to Your Lips.”“Sugarshack is a one-of-a-kind platform where authenticity meets artistry,” said Stephen DuBose, Co-Founder and CEO of Levity Cannabis Spirits. “This partnership is a natural fit. We’re proud to support an outlet that uplifts independent musicians while creating shared moments of joy for fans. Cannabis and music belong together—and this sponsorship is about celebrating that harmony.”The multi-year partnership includes content collaborations, cobranded merchandise, VIP fan experiences, artist sponsorships, and exclusive giveaways. Beginning in July, fans can expect to see Levity pop up in a range of Sugarshack content—from on-site product sampling during live tapings to custom creative pieces designed by Levity’s in-house artist, Chris Kemp. The brand will also be integrated into Sugarshack events, acoustic performances, and behind-the-scenes artist content.Founded in 2014, Sugarshack Sessions has grown from humble backyard acoustic recordings into a full-fledged media company and discovery platform with nearly one million YouTube subscribers and more than 400 million lifetime views. The channel has hosted live, unfiltered performances from artists like Fortunate Youth, SOJA, Iya Terra, Little Stranger, Tropidelic, and Rebelution, establishing itself as a cultural hub for fans of reggae, soul, acoustic, and independent music.Sugarshack’s mission is simple: to connect people with artists through real, unfiltered, and emotional moments—captured on camera, amplified online, and shared in real life. That mission aligns perfectly with Levity’s philosophy of intentional enjoyment: taking time to savor the moment, share good energy, and find a little levity in the everyday.About Levity Cannabis SpiritLevity is a non-alcoholic cannabis beverage brand redefining how people socialize and unwind. With 13 SKUs across two categories—four still cannabis spirits and nine ready-to-drink THC cocktails—Levity offers a sugar-free, low-calorie alternative to alcohol that’s made for good times without the hangover. Whether sipped straight, mixed into mocktails, or served over ice, Levity delivers smooth flavor, natural ingredients, and a euphoric effect you can feel good about. The brand’s growing presence at music venues, festivals, and cultural events reflects its core belief: that fun should feel good. Learn more at www.drinklevity.com About Sugarshack SessionsFounded in 2014 in Bonita Springs, Florida, Sugarshack is an entertainment platform and multimedia brand dedicated to connecting people with artists through intimate, live music experiences. What began as a backyard acoustic series has evolved into a global community with an independent record label, creative studio, and highly-followed YouTube channel. Sugarshack’s stripped-down, 100% live performances have helped break new artists and cultivate a devoted fanbase that values artistry, transparency, and vibe. Learn more at www.sugarshacksessions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.