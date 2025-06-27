Santiago Gonzalez Recognized by the Team Santiago Gonzalez with the International Travel Industry Tianguis Tijuana 2025-The Celebration

The award honored his ability to generate massive international engagement

Receiving this recognition is not just a personal honor—it’s a celebration of collaboration.” — Santiago Gonzalez

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santiago Gonzalez Recognized by Government of Baja California for Breaking Records at Tianguis Turístico 2025

Viva! The Woodlands Magazine proudly highlights the remarkable achievement of Santiago Gonzalez, Vice President of Preferred Travel Group (PTG), who was formally recognized by the Government of the State of Baja California for his exceptional leadership in international travel marketing.

During the Tianguis Turístico 2025, hosted for the first time in Tijuana, Santiago Gonzalez made history by bringing together over 1,200 travel agents from 40 different countries—a record-breaking turnout that significantly elevated global attention on Baja California as a premier travel destination.

In an official ceremony held at the conclusion of the event, Secretary of Tourism of Baja California, Miguel Aguiñiga, presented Santiago with a special recognition award for his extraordinary contribution. The award not only honored his ability to generate massive international engagement but also celebrated his ongoing efforts to strengthen Mexico’s position in the global tourism marketplace.

“Santiago Gonzalez is a trailblazer in tourism marketing,” stated Secretary Aguiñiga. “His work has connected cultures, opened new business channels, and reinforced Mexico’s standing as a world-class destination. We are proud to recognize his vision and leadership.”

As Vice President of PTG, Santiago has long been a leading voice in bridging the gap between U.S.-based travel experts and international destinations. His strategy focuses on experiential travel, trade relationships, and intelligent marketing that aligns the needs of travelers with the unique offerings of destinations like Baja California.

“Receiving this recognition is not just a personal honor—it’s a celebration of collaboration,” said Santiago Gonzalez. “Together with our partners, we are redefining how the world discovers Mexico.”

With this accolade, Santiago further solidifies his position as one of the most influential tourism marketing specialists in the U.S., known for delivering measurable results and innovative strategies that drive global visibility.

For more information on Santiago Gonzalez and the impact of Tianguis Turístico 2025, visit www.preferredtravelgroup.com and follow updates via Viva! The Woodlands Magazine at www.vivathewoodlands.com.

About Viva! The Woodlands Magazine

Viva! The Woodlands is a luxury lifestyle and travel publication spotlighting innovators, tastemakers, and global change-makers from Texas and beyond. With a focus on culture, destinations, and visionary leadership, Viva! brings inspiring stories to its sophisticated and socially engaged audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.