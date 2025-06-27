MTA Bus Route Service Enhancements Starting June 29

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that bus service will increase on 14 local routes across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island beginning this Sunday, June 29. This is in addition to enhanced express bus service on eight lines that went into effect earlier this spring and one that went into effect in January. The service enhancements will decrease travel times, shorten commutes, and reduce wait times at bus stops. Frequency improvements were targeted to peak periods when buses are most crowded. Increased service will reduce wait times by as much as two and a half minutes on certain routes.

Queens bus riders will see the additional benefit of Phase One of the Queens Bus Network redesign that also launches on Sunday.

“Every New Yorker deserves fast, reliable, and accessible public transit and these enhancements will do just that,” said Governor Hochul. “Buses are already moving faster thanks to congestion pricing, and now we’re investing in even more service, giving time back to hardworking New Yorkers who keep our city moving. From Co-Op City to Staten Island, we are building a transit system that meets the needs of all New Yorkers.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Increasing bus service on some of the City’s busiest routes is a no-brainer. These latest enhancements, along with the comprehensive bus network redesigns we’re knocking out borough by borough, are changing the game for the million-plus New Yorkers who ride with us every day.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “With bus ridership steadily increasing due to the start of congestion relief, enhancing service on 14 local routes makes it easier for New Yorkers to have fast, frequent and reliable bus service whenever they need it. These routes are a vital lifeline for many people who don’t live close to subway stations.”

Senator Roxanne Persaud said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for increasing bus service routes in Brooklyn and Queens, especially in Senate District 19, said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud. These enhancements will provide faster service, equitable access, and improve ridership at the premium level.”

Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz said, "My office receives more complaints about the Bx10 bus than any other line in my district. It is heavily used, and it is massively overcrowded. This bus line goes through many of the neighborhoods in my district, so I am particularly happy that service is going to be increased on this line, something I have long advocated for."

Assembly Member George Alvarez said, “Reliable and accessible public transit is a lifeline for Bronx residents, especially in communities like ours that have long been underserved,” said Assembly Member George Alvarez. “I commend Governor Hochul and the MTA for investing in expanded bus service on routes like the Bx10, Bx17, and Bx23. These enhancements will make a real difference in the daily lives of working families, students, and seniors who rely on our buses to get where they need to go. This is a step forward in creating a more equitable transit system for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, “Service improvements on the S46/S96 line will go a long way toward easing the burden of long commutes for Staten Islanders. Less time waiting means more time with family and less stress getting to work, school, and healthcare. I commend Governor Hochul and the MTA for stepping up to meet the needs of our community.”

Proposed by Governor Hochul in November 2024 in connection with the launch of congestion pricing, the service enhancements are one of the many ways stakeholders are working to give commuters better alternatives to driving. The following is a list of local bus routes that will benefit from the enhanced service. These lines have high ridership and, thanks to the success of congestion relief, allow riders to have expanded access to fast, safe, reliable transit service — especially in areas underserved by the subway system.

The Bronx:

Bx10 (Riverdale-Norwood)

(Riverdale-Norwood) Bx17 (Port Morris-Fordham Plaza)

(Port Morris-Fordham Plaza) Bx23 (Co-op City-Pelham Bay Park Station)

(Co-op City-Pelham Bay Park Station) Bx28/Bx38 (Co-op City-Fordham Center)

Brooklyn:

B17 (Crown Heights-Canarsie)

(Crown Heights-Canarsie) B26 (Fulton St-Ridgewood)

(Fulton St-Ridgewood) B74 (Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station)

(Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station) B103 (Canarsie-Downtown Brooklyn)

Queens:

Q13 (Flushing-Ft. Totten)

(Flushing-Ft. Totten) Q28 (Bayside-Flushing)

(Bayside-Flushing) Q35 (Rockaway Park-Midwood)

(Rockaway Park-Midwood) Q66 (Flushing-Long Island City)

(Flushing-Long Island City) Q69 (Long Island City-Astoria)

Staten Island:

S79 SBS (Staten Island Mall-Bay Ridge)

The following is a list of the express bus routes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island that have already implemented expanded service:

BM2 (Canarsie-Avenue H-Midtown/Downtown)

(Canarsie-Avenue H-Midtown/Downtown) BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

(Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown) X27 (Bay Ridge-Midtown/Downtown)

(Bay Ridge-Midtown/Downtown) QM15 (Lindenwood-Cross Bay Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

(Lindenwood-Cross Bay Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown) SIM1C (Eltingville-Hylan Blvd-Midtown/Downtown)

(Eltingville-Hylan Blvd-Midtown/Downtown) SIM4C (Huguenot-Richmond Av-Midtown/Downtown)

(Huguenot-Richmond Av-Midtown/Downtown) SIM23 (Annadale-Arden Av-Midtown)

(Annadale-Arden Av-Midtown) SIM24 (Prince’s Bay-Huguenot Av-Midtown)

The increased service is being funded with $8 million from the Outer Borough Transportation Account, which was established by the New York State Legislature in 2018 to improve transportation service outside of Manhattan.