Santiago González further cements his role as a visionary in international tourism promotion

Our goal is not only to fill hotel rooms, but to build lasting relationships with travelers, trade partners, and local communities” — Santiago Gonzalez

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a formal recognition ceremony, Andrés Reynoso, Director General of the Consejo de Promoción Turística de Quintana Roo, honored Santiago González, Vice President of Preferred Travel Group (PTG), as the leading U.S.-based tourism marketing specialist responsible for delivering historic travel volumes and occupancy rates for hotels, airlines, and tourism service providers in the Mexican Caribbean.

Through a strategic and data-driven public relations effort focused on the U.S. market, Santiago González spearheaded campaigns that increased traveler arrivals from the U.S. by 18% in the past year alone, setting new benchmarks for international tourism to Cancún, Riviera Maya, and Cozumel.

“Santiago González has redefined how the Mexican Caribbean is promoted in the United States,” said Andrés Reynoso. “His innovative use of trade partnerships, travel agent engagement, and public relations outreach has made Cancún not only the top destination in Mexico, but the most visited destination in the entire Caribbean and Latin America.”

Unprecedented Growth Through U.S. Public Relations and Trade Strategy

Santiago’s marketing blueprint involved close collaboration with public relations firms and travel media in the United States, as well as a robust B2B campaign targeting key travel agencies and airline alliances. Under his leadership, PTG’s campaigns generated:

• Over 3.2 million U.S. tourist arrivals to the Mexican Caribbean in 2024 alone (Source: DATATUR, Secretaría de Turismo)

• Hotel occupancy rates reaching 87% average across Cancún and Riviera Maya during peak season (Source: Asociación de Hoteles de Cancún, Puerto Morelos y Riviera Maya)

• Airline load factors exceeding 92% on routes from major U.S. hubs like Houston, Dallas, New York, and Chicago (Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – ASUR)

• Economic impact exceeding $6.7 billion USD for Quintana Roo’s tourism sector in 2024 (Source: Consejo de Promoción Turística de Quintana Roo)

These results are a direct consequence of Santiago’s multi-platform initiatives, including destination roadshows, digital advertising, real-time booking incentives, influencer partnerships, and AI-based planning tools that engaged both travel professionals and end consumers, strengthening the economy in the travel business in the US through huge investments in local markets.

Cancún: Latin America’s Crown Jewel of Tourism

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Cancún is currently the #1 international destination in the Caribbean and Latin America, surpassing traditional leaders like Punta Cana, Havana, and San Juan. In 2024:

• 14 million tourists visited the Mexican Caribbean, 54% of them from the United States.

• Cancún ranked among the top 5 international airport hubs for U.S. travelers.

• Riviera Maya led the Caribbean in repeat visitation, with over 62% of travelers returning within 18 months.

A Visionary for Tourism’s Next Chapter

With this recognition, Santiago González further cements his role as a visionary in international tourism promotion, aligning creative storytelling, technological tools, and direct sales strategies to boost regional economies and elevate Mexico’s global image.

“Marketing isn’t about volume—it’s about value,” said Santiago. “Our goal is not only to fill hotel rooms, but to build lasting relationships with travelers, trade partners, and local communities.”

His work continues to serve as a blueprint for tourism boards throughout Mexico and beyond, blending PR, data, and diplomacy to build sustainable success.

About Santiago González

Santiago González is Vice President of Preferred Travel Group, a travel marketing expert and strategist based in the United States. He has led successful promotional campaigns for numerous destinations across Mexico and Latin America, specializing in public-private tourism growth initiatives bringing millions of dollars in investments in media, talent, and more in the US.

About the Consejo de Promoción Turística de Quintana Roo

The CPTQ is the official tourism promotion board of the state of Quintana Roo, responsible for positioning destinations such as Cancún, Tulum, Cozumel, and Isla Mujeres in the global marketplace.

