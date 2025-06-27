21-year-old VSU student Brianna Long shot and killed in same location one year prior

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy today announced the indictment of 10 individuals in Lowndes County in connection with the Nov. 1, 2024, shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jastain Darrisaw and 31-year-old Lajoespet Wells and the assault of two Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies. The shooting occurred in front of a strip of bars in the 1900 block of Baytree Place in Remerton, Georgia – the same location where 21-year-old Valdosta State University student Brianna Long was shot and killed one year prior on Oct. 29, 2023. Attorney General Carr and District Attorney Shealy are currently prosecuting seven suspected gang members in connection with Long’s death and the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaylon Smith.

Those charged in this most recent indictment are alleged to be members of 923/BangKrew, a local gang that originated in Valdosta, Georgia. On the evening of Oct. 31, 2024, the 10 defendants are alleged to have traveled to Baytree Place to target a rival gang, conspiring to shoot and steal weapons from opposing members. As the night progressed, the defendants are further alleged to have participated in various felony acts that ultimately led to the shootout on the crowded strip and the deaths of Darrisaw and Wells. Shots were also fired in the direction of two responding officers who were working security that evening. One of those Deputies was shot in his protective vest. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

This case will be jointly prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Remerton Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“When shots were fired in a crowded area, these two Deputies risked their lives to keep people safe,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Now we’re fighting to ensure those responsible are held accountable because this cycle of violence cannot continue. I’ve said before – gang activity has no place in this state, and violent offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“This indictment represents our unwavering commitment to dismantle violent gangs that terrorize our communities,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The lives of Jastain Darrisaw and Lajoespet Wells were cut short due to violent gang activity. I also commend the Lowndes County Deputies that risked their lives to protect innocent bystanders. Our commitment is to not rest until every individual involved is held fully accountable.”

“The Remerton Police Department would like to thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Valdosta Police Department for the initial response and investigation of this case,” said Remerton Police Chief Mike Terrell. “Without our Law Enforcement partners, none of this would be possible. We would also like to thank the Attorney General's Office and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for their full support in the prosecution of this case. The City of Remerton will not tolerate this sort of criminal activity in our City and will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent possible.”

Lowndes County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Lowndes County Grand Jury on June 25, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of all 10 defendants. Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges.

Bernard Morrison, 25, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Cameron Little, 25, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Cameron Roberts, 25, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Devante Crumitie, 24, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jacorie Morrison, 22, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jailen Bryant, 17, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jamerion Clements, 17, of Valdosta:

2 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jaquavious Neal, 21, of Valdosta:

4 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

11 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon During the Commission of a Felony

Talonnie Rogers, 24, of Valdosta:

4 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

11 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon During the Commission of a Felony

Umar Bryant, 26, of Valdosta:

4 counts of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer

11 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Taking

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Of the 10 individuals indicted, nine are in custody. One of the defendants, Jailen Bryant, is actively being sought by law enforcement. If seen or located, do not approach and call 911. If you have any information about Bryant, please contact the GBI’s Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI’s website here, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time by the Office of the Attorney General.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 100 convictions, with indictments obtained in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.