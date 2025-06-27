South Carolina Becomes Nation's First Let Grow 'Lighthouse State'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is teaming up with the national nonprofit Let Grow to launch a groundbreaking statewide initiative.

South Carolina is once again lighting the way—this time as the first Let Grow Lighthouse State, leading a growing movement to give kids more independence, responsibility, and free play. This builds on South Carolina’s national leadership in student well-being, including the state’s phone-free school day initiative, Free to Focus.

Why It Matters

Research shows kids today face rising anxiety and a lack of real-world skills. This partnership tackles both challenges by helping students build confidence, problem-solving abilities, and initiative—skills essential for life beyond the classroom.

The Programs

Let Grow Play Clubs: Unstructured, device-free play opportunities offered before or after school or in other community spaces. Let Grow programs are currently offered in 12 South Carolina schools. Schools like Central Academy of the Arts in Pickens County, which have implemented Play Clubs report improved behavior and academic outcomes. The program is easy to implement, requires minimal resources, and can be adapted to fit any school’s schedule and space.

The Let Grow Experience: Weekly home-based, parent-approved independence challenges for K–12 students. Whether it’s walking the dog, cooking a meal, or running an errand, students choose their own challenges and reflect on what they’ve learned.

What They’re Saying

“Our Free to Focus initiative is about reclaiming student attention in schools. This Let Grow partnership is about reclaiming childhood itself. By empowering independence and play, we are preparing students not just for success in the classroom—but for success in life.”

— Ellen Weaver, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education

“South Carolina is blazing a trail for the nation. Together, we’re helping kids grow into capable, resilient adults through the simple, powerful gift of freedom to try, to play, and to grow.”

— Andrea Keith, Executive Director, Let Grow

"While instructional time is invaluable, kids need more than just book smarts and head knowledge. They need room to grow, connect with peers, and develop. That’s why unstructured child-led play, like the kind found in Play Clubs, deeply matters. It creates the kind of space where real-world interpersonal skills can be learned and vital life and career characteristics can develop.”

— Kevin Stinehart, 4th Grade Teacher, Central Academy of the Arts

“South Carolina is shining a light for the rest of the country. By leading the way in giving kids more freedom to play, to take responsibility, and to grow, you’re building stronger, happier, more resilient students, setting a powerful example for other states to follow.”

— Jonathan Haidt, Co-Founder, Let Grow

What’s Next