MOONTON Games partners The Little Black Book Studios and Base Media to develop animated series for Mobile Legends

The series will feature the same award-winning animation team behind Ne Zha 2

It’s been an exciting journey working with the MOONTON Games team, seeing their story process and future plans for the MLBB universe...” — Chris Bremble

SINGAPORE, CHINA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOONTON Games, the global developer and publisher of the hit mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends: "Bang Bang" (MLBB), has announced a strategic partnership with The Little Black Book Studios (TLBBS) and Base Media to develop a premium animated series based on the MLBB universe.The series will be produced by TLBBS in collaboration with the acclaimed production house Base Media. Base’s same award-winning visual effects (VFX) and animation team behind global box office phenomenon Ne Zha 2 and Marvel/Disney+’s reboot of will work on the MLBB animation, bringing to life the Land of Dawn’s iconic heroes, landscapes, and lore that have captivated more than 1.5 billion global players.Chris Bremble, Founder and CEO of Base Media, said: “It’s been an exciting journey working with the MOONTON Games team, seeing their story process and future plans for the MLBB universe. I’ve also had a fantastic relationship with Ibrahim, Paul, Ross and the folks at TLBBS; being able to work as a team to bring MLBB to a new audience is the kind of challenge we’re always looking to meet.”Ross Leo Co Founder of TLBBS This is our most ambitious project to date; we are taking a huge and popular game and translating that into an animation that will bring the MLBB world to life. Partnering with the best from Hollywood and with our expertise, we can’t wait to provide a series of animations that will not only delight the gamers of MLBB, but for any animation audience that are engrossed by storytelling, adventure, and world building. Having the opportunity to establish a long term partnership with MOONTON Games and then bringing a few of our “family” entities, Base Animation, Innocus Global Group on products, provides the perfect blend of a strong IP with huge fan base, multi characters, and an ecosystem that creates the best and whom only works with the best (Marvel, Disney, Industrial Light and Magic, to name a few)."Cherry Xia, Head of Publishing at MOONTON Games, said: “MLBB is well known for its dynamic in-game storytelling. This collaboration is a step out of our comfort zone as we explore a different entertainment platform to experience the MLBB universe. We are excited to unite TLBBS’s creative vision and Base Media’s world-class animation pedigree—to offer fans of MLBB and animation alike a novel way to enjoy our world-famous franchise.”Beyond the animation, this partnership will include a multi-faceted marketing campaign, including the launch of a merchandise line. Further details, including the series title, publishing platforms, and release date, will be announced in future.About MOONTON GamesEstablished in 2014, MOONTON is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and Esports. With more than 1,600 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and Esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide.About Mobile Legends: Bang BangMobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global Esports presence.About TLBBSTLBBS Is a global creative incubator dedicated to unearthing IPs, with global potential. Founded in 2021 by Ibrahim Mohammed, Paul Liang and Ross Leo, we specialize in investing in emerging stories and creators, transforming niche IPs into fully realized franchises across our ecosystem including film, animation, manga, merchandise and experiences. Our early projects include Base Animation, Naruto, Attack on Titan. The Studio has offices in Singapore and United States of America.About Base MediaBase Media was founded in 2006, and is now entering its 20th year as a leading creative studio in Asia, with three Emmys, a BAFTA, a VES award and two Academy Awards nominations. The studio’s first animated feature film, Wish Dragon, was short-listed for the 2022 Academy Awards, premiered on Netflix in 2021 ranking #4 on the platform for the year, and was selected as China’s Export of the Year in 2021. The studio’s client service work includes recent projects Deadpool & Wolverine, The Brutalist, and series such as Masters of the Air, Daredevil, and Skeleton Crew. The studio has offices in Beijing, Wuxi, Xiamen, and Kuala Lumpur.For media queries or interview requests, please contact:Marcus LimOverseas PR Lead at MOONTON GamesMobile: +65 9069 2651For media queries and interview requests, please contact:Vivienne WangOverseas PR Lead at Base Media/TLBBSMobile: +86 13793158918Email: wangshuo2@base-fx.com

