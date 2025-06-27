Submit Release
Ronald Fischer 1955-2025

Ronald Fischer, 69, Grand Forks, N.D. died Wednesday, Jun. 25, in his home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 30, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Amundson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Amundson Funeral and Cremation Service.

