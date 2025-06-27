Ronald Fischer 1955-2025

Ronald Fischer, 69, Grand Forks, N.D. died Wednesday, Jun. 25, in his home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 30, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Amundson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Amundson Funeral and Cremation Service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.