'Parentship in Families as Teams' Provides Practical Tools and Inspiring Insights for Family and Team Leadership

NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized leadership coach and author Steliana van de Rijt-Economu has released her latest book, "Parentship in Families as Teams: The Easy and Intuitive Leadership Guide for Parents and Teams."This groundbreaking guide redefines parenting as a shared leadership role, offering families the tools to build stronger, more cohesive relationships based on effective team principles. Instead of focusing on the perfect family or ideal parent, or setting unrealistic expectations for the perfect leader, the book is about dealing with the day-to-day challenges of family life and team dynamics with the wisdom of a long-term leader, rather than the speed of a short-term micromanager. Available now on Amazon , the book combines proven executive team-coaching methods with heartwarming personal stories and actionable advice to help families thrive.Through engaging narratives and practical frameworks, "Parentship" sheds light on how simple shifts in perspective can transform family life.Acclaimed by leadership experts, "Parentship in Families as Teams" has been hailed as “a beautiful book that should be on everyone’s bookshelf.” The foreword is written by Professor Peter Hawkins, a luminary in systemic team coaching, recognizing Steliana’s innovative approach to applying professional leadership principles to family dynamics.Some Early Endorsements:"Steliana van de Rijt-Economu has written a beautiful book that should be on everyone’s bookshelf, computer, or tablet—for we are all part of families. She presents many practical ways for a family to be more than the sum of its parts. Central to this is the shift from each family member asking, ‘What do I want or need from my family?’ to asking, ‘What does the family need from each of us?’”- Emeritus Professor Peter Hawkins at Henley Business School University of Reading UK“I read this book with the eyes of a leadership coach, the mind of a leader, and the heart of a mother whose rhythm beats endlessly for her family. It made me sigh, cry, and laugh all at once.”- Manbir Kaur, Board Chair - Professional Coaches, International Coaching Federation“As a father, husband, and educator, I believe Parentship in Families as Teams is essential reading for anyone committed to strengthening the foundations of our society through education. This book highlights the critical role that families play in nurturing the emotional skills needed by our future generations.”- Stefan Palarie, State Senator at Romanian ParliamentWhy This Book Matters Now:Modern parents face overwhelming challenges: skyrocketing career demands, societal pressure, blended family structures, and the relentless pace of digital life. Parentship addresses 10 real-life external pressures—from burnout and financial stress to co-parenting, online safety, and the cost of emotional disconnection—and offers sustainable ways forward.Rather than prescribing rigid rules or idealistic parenting models, Parentship invites readers to reflect, adapt, and lead with intention based on their family’s unique context and values.How to Use This Book:This is not just a book to read - it’s a book to engage with. "Parentship in Families As Teams" will help you lead your family the same way great leaders build high-performing, deeply connected teams.What You'll Discover Inside:• A simple but powerful framework to build stronger families: Goals, Roles, Outstanding Connection, and Way Forward from Conflict or G.R.O.W, introduced through the 10 essential ingredients for long-term family-team effectiveness, such as shared leadership, emotional intelligence, and trust.• 4 key catalysts for staying connected and resilient as a family unit—including rituals, time management, personal growth and adaptability to change.• Eye-opening personal stories from parents around the world—from C-suite executives and single parents to blended families and multicultural households.• Interactive exercises, self-reflection tools, and conversation starters designed to spark deep discussion and positive change. About the author:Steliana van de Rijt-Economu is an award-winning author, leadership coach, and inspirational speaker. She previously authored "Mothers as Leaders" (2019), which won the WIN Conference Global Award and evolved into a thriving leadership community. With her family, she has lived and worked in countries including Romania, England, the USA, and the Netherlands. Steliana's expertise in systemic coaching and her passion for empowering families form the foundation of this thoughtful and impactful book. About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group ("MBG"), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher.

