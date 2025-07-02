Romet Limited Announces US Expansion with New Facility in Indianapolis

Romet Limited's New Indianapolis Facility

With this new facility, Romet will be better positioned to support the US natural gas industry with reduced lead times, greater product service, and increased flexibility.” — Brent Collver

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romet Limited , a Canadian-based global leader in the manufacturing and assembly of precision measurement and monitoring solutions for energy-related utility companies, has announced plans to open its first U.S. operations at its facility located at 8517 W Washington Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. The project, which includes a capital investment of nearly $7 million and the creation of 80 new jobs, represents the company’s first facility located in the United States.To support this project, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Indy Economic Development (IED) have worked closely with Romet Limited on the project during the past six months.“We are thrilled to welcome Romet Limited, a leader in energy innovation and advanced manufacturing, to Indianapolis” says Jim Schellinger, President and CEO of Indy Economic Development. “Indianapolis is open for business to global partners with a shared vision for building the future economy and ensuring a resilient supply chain to our investors and companies. We look forward to partnering with Romet and their new Indy-based employees for continued success.”“Romet’s expansion into the US is about getting closer to the customers we serve every day, increasing our production capabilities, and building a more resilient and responsive supply chain,” states Brent Collver, CEO of Romet Limited. “Indianapolis represents the ideal location to anchor our US operations as it serves as a major hub for precision manufacturing and talent, and provides convenient access to all US-based customers via direct flights or land transportation. With this new facility, Romet will be better positioned to support the US natural gas industry with reduced lead times, greater product service, and increased flexibility.”The anticipated project timeline will allow Romet Limited to carefully scale its operations, bringing both immediate and long-term benefits to the local, regional and state economies. The city and state are excited about welcoming another Canadian-based company to the area.About Romet LimitedRomet Limited is a leading provider of precision measurement and monitoring solutions to gas energy utilities, offering innovative technologies that meet industry challenges now and into the future. Romet’s technology platforms provide impactful results that transform the way data is utilized, improve operational efficiencies and safety, and enable better processes to reduce and manage energy usage.About Indy Economic DevelopmentIndy Economic Development is the official economic development organization for the City of Indianapolis. Through business attraction, retention, expansion and real estate development efforts, we work to advance inclusive and sustainable growth across the city’s diverse economy. We take Indianapolis to the world—and bring the world to Indianapolis—by promoting the city as a premier destination to live, work, play, and stay.For media inquiries:Andrea Richter-GarryIndy Economic DevelopmentEVP, Business Development & International Relationsarichter@indyecondev.com317.550.0687

