Governor Kelly Armstrong declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day. To view the proclamation, click HERE. Pictured, from L to R, Madison McPherson; Megan Klym; Trisha Kinnischtzke; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Governor Kelly Armstrong; Anna Heinen; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Nicole Behm; Ashley Miller, ACP Pictured above, L to R, Madison McPherson; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Anna Heinen; Attorney General Drew Wrigley; Ashley Miller, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Nicole Behm; Megan Klym

