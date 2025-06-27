Link-16 at a Glance: Tactical Data on a Samsung Smartwatch

Link-16 communications on an AGIS Smartwatch Features on the AGIS Smartwatch

How Wearable Technology is Revolutionizing the Battlefield

... smartwatch allows a soldier to quickly glance at vital tactical information without needing to stand up to flip down a Smartphone.” — Cap Beyer, CEO

JUPITER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- .For military personnel, our new capability seamlessly provides the real-time location of Link-16 equipped aircraft and ships directly to soldiers and Marines who have been provided with an AGIS software enabled Samsung Smartwatch . This innovation enables soldiers and Marines to view both the location of friendly and hostile aircraft and the location of friendly and hostile ground units in their area. The Smartwatch also provides Push-To-Talk voice and data communications to others in their area and to higher Command levels. This development significantly enhances situational awareness by ground units, by providing tip-of-the-spear teams with an immediate display of the Air and Ground situation and sending intelligence data up the Chain of Command.The military is always looking for new ways to use technology to make soldiers more capable and effective. The military has been moving towards providing battle status information directly to individual soldiers, as seen in the development of smaller, more advanced radios and by using Link-16 with mobile systems. Our breakthrough can now bring Link-16 data directly to Samsung Biometric Smartwatches, which also reports if the wearer is injured.This development further underscores the rapid advancement of technology when privately developed advanced software is used. Check the graphic provided for some additional capabilities of the AGIS-enabled Samsung Biometric Smartwatch.Some Other Related Capabilities provided by AGIS• Provides a U.S./ NATO an Air, Ground, Sea and Space Common Operational Picture (COP) and the ability to engage Air, Ground and Sea hostile units.• Message Formatting: AGIS features Data Fabric/MDDL Server software that enables communications with tactical data links such as Link-16, JVMF, CoT (ATAK), JVMF and various NATO links including the most recent ADatP-3.• Engagement Commands: The AGIS PC can transmit Link-16 engagement commands to direct engagement of hostile aircraft, ships and ground units and “Call for Fire” Commands to AFATDS.• Permits viewing of hostile and friendly satellite over pass times.• A unique capability to transmit “Must Respond” Commands that require a HAVECO, CANTCO or WILCO response before recipients’ display is cleared of the message.• Personnel Health Metrics: On an AGIS C2 Smartwatch, command can be alerted to the wearers’ physical health metrics, such as pulse and oxygen levels.• PCs and phones provide built-in video training in any language, currently in English and a lesser capability in Spanish.• PCs and phones provide built-in video teleconferencing between users that are not dependent on the Internet or non-USG computers.In the unforgiving dynamics of modern warfare, the flow of information is as vital as ammunition. For our soldiers and Marines, every second counts, and the ability to receive critical updates instantly can mean the difference between steering clear of danger and taking decisive actions. Imagine a conflict situation where vital orders, mission changes, and real-time intelligence arrive not through cumbersome displays, but directly to a digital device worn on your wrist. This isn't science fiction; it's the new reality, driven by advancements in AGIS’ and Samsung’s cutting-edge wearable technology.The key to this revolution is a C2-capable tactical smartwatch. Unlike traditional handheld devices that can be challenging in a combat zone, a smartwatch allows a soldier to quickly glance at vital tactical information without needing to stand up to flip down a Smartphone mounted on their vest, put down weapons, other gear or interrupt their immediate task. This wrist-worn device provides instant visual awareness, allowing soldiers to see the real-time positions of friendly and enemy forces in the air and on the ground, and to receive threat alerts with minimal distraction — much like how pilots view Link-16 data in their cockpits. For forces on the ground, especially in precarious situations, having this real-time situational information right on their wrist is transformative. This privately developed AGIS software underscores our fundamental dedication to soldier and Marine safety and operational effectiveness by ensuring our forces are equipped with the most advanced tools to succeed where every second truly counts.See a video of AGIS capabilities here https://www.agisinc.com/videos/SFA-2024.mp4 To view the AGIS enabled C2 Smartwatch in action; go to: https://www.agisinc.com/videos/watch-702-3.mp4 For information, contact Cap Beyer at beyerm@agisinc.com or at 561-744-3213.To get the latest version of any Thick client apps, go to www.agisinc.com/download To try the AGIS Web client system, go to either www.liferingmilitary.com _or_ www.liferingfirstresponder.com Made in the USA by American Citizens.About AGIS:AGIS is a small non-traditional business that is a leading provider of cutting-edge command and control software solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, AGIS develops advanced technologies that empower defense, military, and government agencies to enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness, and decision-making capabilities.

CJADC2 on a Smartwatch

