A transformative guide for educators and administrators for fostering growth in struggling and high-performing students

A transformative guide which has profound impact educators can have when they believe in their students and commit to their success.

Believing in Your Scholars is the most important Gift you can offer them” — Aretha Murchison

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aretha Murchison in her book blends proven strategies, personal anecdotes, and actionable tips to create a blueprint for fostering growth in struggling and high-performing students alike.

Dallas, TX – Every Student wants a Hero – An Educator’s Guide to Help Struggling and High Performing Students Achieve Unexpected Growth is a transformative guide for educators and administrators dedicated to helping students of all levels unlock their full potential. Drawing from her 25+ years of teaching experience, Murchison blends proven strategies, personal anecdotes, and actionable tips to create a blueprint for fostering growth in struggling and high-performing students alike.

This book isn't just another educational resource; it’s a call to action for educators to become heroes in their students’ lives.

Launching on Amazon on 5th July 2025.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections which empower teachers to build trust, celebrate growth, and create classrooms where every student thrives, which include:

• Healthy - Building relationships

• Engaging - Keep students curious

• Rigorous - Challenge student learning

• Opportunity - Acquire knowledge for the future

About Aretha Murchison

Aretha Murchison, formally known as Ms. Patterson is an educator with more than 28 years of teaching and training experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and a Master of Arts as a certified school counselor as well as a certified life coach. She is also a certified Wilson Dyslexia Therapist.

She has taught “at risk” students to master their reading and math skills in preparation for their future assessments. Working with “at risk students has given her the opportunity to become a more creative teacher and allows her to continue nurturing brilliant minds toward success.

Aretha is committed to understanding the unique needs of every child. She organizes her lesson plans to accommodate their dynamic learning styles and ensures that each student achieves their full learning capacity.

Motivating students by generating fun, engaging and practical learning activities is one of Aretha’s key strengths. She has the ability to quickly develop a strong rapport with students, parents and peers, which not only benefits her classroom, but also helps with the success of the entire school.

She is recognized as a distinguished educator under the DTR, Distinguished Teacher Review by the school district. She was also voted Teacher of the Year twice by her peers.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Aretha Murchison, visit ArethaMurchison.com.

To schedule an interview with Aretha Murchison

email at ArethaMurchison@gmail.com or call at (469) 224-7290

