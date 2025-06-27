Jorakay Pavilion 2024 by Ductstore The Design Guru Co.,Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Trade Show Design Award

Jorakay Pavilion 2024

Innovative Trade Show Pavilion Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced Jorakay Pavilion 2024 by Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd. as a Gold winner. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Jorakay Pavilion 2024 design within the trade show industry, positioning it as a benchmark for innovation and excellence.The Jorakay Pavilion 2024 design showcases the relevance of innovative exhibit design to current trends and needs within the trade show industry. By integrating architecture, exhibition design, event organization, brand communication, lighting installation, and visual graphics, the pavilion offers a unique and immersive experience that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices. This holistic approach provides practical benefits for visitors, exhibitors, and other stakeholders, emphasizing the utility and innovation of the design.The award-winning Jorakay Pavilion 2024 stands out for its unique interpretation of the crocodile belly grid pattern, seamlessly merging it with the Architect Expo 2024 Key Visual concept. This abstract design reflects Jorakay's architectural direction and brand identity, creating a distinctive and memorable experience for visitors. The pavilion's gallery-like product display, accompanied by LED screens, lighting, and music, offers an innovative way of presenting products while supporting the brand's image and fostering an immersive environment that combines architectural design and spatial storytelling.The recognition of Jorakay Pavilion 2024 by the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award has significant implications for Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd. and the Jorakay brand. This achievement serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration, inspiring the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of trade show design. By setting new standards for immersive and engaging exhibit experiences, Jorakay Pavilion 2024 has the potential to influence industry practices and motivate other designers to strive for excellence and creativity.Project MembersJorakay Pavilion 2024 was designed by a talented team from Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd., including Design Director Nontawat Charoenchasri, Managing Director Pattira Charoenchasri, and Project Director Parus Kiravanich. The design team comprised Sittipong Hongthong, Theeradech Saoharuetasothon, Kittiwat Pantongkam, Metha Suriyavijitseranee, Phubet Surin, Chalongkiat Thongthanee, Pissawat Phojan, and Preechaya Chanmak. The project also involved collaborations with THE OTHERS Co., Ltd. for architectural consulting and lighting design, D63 Co., Ltd. for manufacturing, and various other partners for multimedia programming, sound, and photography.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ductstore The Design Guru Co.,Ltd. Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd. is a multidisciplinary design studio founded by Nontawat Charoenchasri in 2001. The studio embraces a unique approach called 'Graphitecture,' integrating architecture, graphic design, and installations to create bold, innovative designs. With a team of talented professionals and a commitment to breaking away from conventional design, Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd. delivers integrated work across 2D, 3D, and hybrid platforms, pushing the boundaries of creativity and design.About Jorakay Corporation Co. Ltd.Jorakay Corporation Co. Ltd. is a leading Thai construction materials brand that showcased the Jorakay Pavilion 2024 at Architect Expo 2024. The company collaborated with Ductstore The Design Guru Co., Ltd. to create a unique and immersive exhibition experience that effectively communicates the Jorakay brand identity and engages visitors through innovative design and storytelling.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact within their respective categories. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria by a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award is a highly prestigious recognition that acknowledges the skill, creativity, and visionary approach of the awarded designers, setting new benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in trade show and exhibition design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award invites entries from creative architects, innovative interior designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential players in the trade show industry worldwide. Through a blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jurors evaluates the entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshow-award.com

