Le Damas Sweets Sells 100,000 Dubai Chocolate Bars on UK TikTok Shop, Powered by Bold Packaging and Viral Buzz

Le Damas Sweets a Dubai-based luxury chocolatier

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a striking example of how design and digital culture collide, Le Damas Sweets, a Dubai-based luxury chocolatier, has officially sold over 100,000 Dubai Chocolate Bars on the UK TikTok Shop — a feat accomplished in just a few months.

At the heart of the brand’s success is a product built for the TikTok age: A luxe, ghee-roasted chocolate bar in flavors like Kunafa Pistachio, wrapped in recyclable matte wrappers adorned with intricate gold foil, jewel-tone palettes, and a sleek, modern logo. The result? A treat that’s just as photogenic as it is flavorful.

“Our design philosophy is: if it doesn’t stop your scroll in 0.5 seconds, it’s not working,” — Ahmed Kadri, Chief Product Designer at Le Damas Sweets.

The buzz began when UK influencers began unboxing the bars in aesthetic TikTok videos, setting off a wave of user-generated content that quickly catapulted the brand to virality. Since April, Le Damas Sweets has consistently ranked among the Top 10 trending food products on TikTok Shop UK, with the hashtag #DubaiChocolateBar surpassing 18 million views.

“It’s not just the product; it’s the experience of opening it,” — Anika Sharma, London-based trend forecaster

The UK distributor, GGN INT, has been instrumental in fulfilling skyrocketing demand.

“It’s been an amazing journey seeing our community fall in love with Dubai Chocolate Bars. We’re committed to quality and excited to launch even more flavors soon,” — Gorprit Singh, Head of GGN INT

Co-founder Saif Al Jaber says this is just the beginning:

“TikTok was the launchpad — now, we’re going global.”

About Le Damas Sweets: Founded in Dubai, Le Damas Sweets fuses traditional Middle Eastern flavors with contemporary design. Its Dubai Chocolate Bar line has become a viral hit known for its luxurious packaging, unique flavors, and TikTok appeal.

About GGN INT: GGN INT is a leading UK-based e-commerce retailer covering a broad range of categories including confectionery, homeware, DIY, toys, and more — with a mission to bring exciting, high-quality products to modern digital consumers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.