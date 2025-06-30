GARC Calls for this World Rabies Day: Act Now: You, Me, Community

WRD 2025 theme banner WRD Awards 2025

For World Rabies Day 2025, GARC urges global action under the theme: Act Now: You, Me, Community. Rabies is 99% fatal but 100% preventable. Let's End Rabies Now

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For World Rabies Day 2025, The Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) is urging communities worldwide to join in the fight against rabies. On 28 September 2025, the world will unite under the theme: “Act Now: You, Me, Community”.

World Rabies Day started in 2007 and since then, it has grown into a powerful global movement focused on creating awareness around rabies prevention and elimination. Alongside international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), GARC continues to lead efforts to eliminate dog-mediated rabies globally.

Why World Rabies Day?

Despite medical and technological advances, rabies remains a disease that is 99% fatal, yet 100% preventable. Rabies still claims a life every nine minutes, and most victims are in Africa and Asia. The 2025 theme calls for communities to take urgent action and unite with other communities. Rabies elimination is the responsibility of individuals, communities, and leaders work together.

This year marks the 19th World Rabies Day. For the first time, the theme does not include the word “rabies”. This shows just how the campaign has grown into a truly global initiative that emphasizes collective responsibility and shared action.

What is the purpose of the World Rabies Day Awards?

World Rabies Day 2025 also marks a major milestone with the 10th annual World Rabies Day Awards. In partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, GARC awards individuals contributing to rabies elimination in the following four categories:

• Veterinary Clinic Champion

• Education Champion

• Vaccination Champion

• Animal Welfare Champion

Each awardee will receive USD1,500 in cash, as well as an additional in-kind support from GARC to the value of USD 1,500. Nominations are now open for veterinarians, educators, volunteers, and community members making a difference in their communities to eliminate rabies for everyone.

How can you make a difference this World Rabies Day?

Everyone needs to work together to ensure a rabies-free future. Here is how you can Act Now:

• Nominate a Rabies Champion for the World Rabies Day Awards: Visit https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/awards-2025

• Host a World Rabies Day event: Host a vaccination drive or create awareness around rabies elimination. Free resources here: https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/event-resources

• Promote World Rabies Day on social media: Use hashtags #WorldRabiesDay and #WRD2025 and tag @rabiesalliance.

• Become a Dog Health Champion: Complete GARC’s free online courses: https://rabiesalliance.org/tools/education-tools/gep

Are you part of the global Communities Against Rabies?

This World Rabies Day, GARC invites you to become part of our Communities Against Rabies (CAR) initiative. Launched in 2023, CAR empowers local champions through education, digital tools, and community-driven action, building sustainable rabies elimination networks.

Act Now: You, Me, Community.

Join GARC in September 2025 to take action for a rabies-free future for everyone.

https://rabiesalliance.org

