Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: South Africa-Shenzhen Economic and Trade Exchange and City Image Promotion Conference Gala-Dinner

South Africa-China Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce - Chairman Mr Wang Sang Chan President of Shenzhen Overseas Friendship Association - Mr. Wang Qiang Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Johannesburg - Consul General Mr Pan Jing Jiang Business leaders and captains of industry Distinguished guests Ladies and gentlemen

Thank you very much for inviting me to join you this evening for this South Africa – China Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce gala dinner.

Our two countries share a special relationship that has seen trade between our two countries growing rapidly so that today China is South Africa’s largest trading partner.

The two countries collaborate within various multilateral forums like BRICS and FOCAC which has bolstered trade relations.

This growth is a testament to the strength of the relationship between our two countries.

During the State Visit by our President, China and South Africa agreed to upgrade our relationship to an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era.

This signifies the strengthening of the political, economic and social ties between the two countries.

I believe that there are many areas in which our two countries can explore terms of trade and people to people relationship that can lead to further growth and mutual development of our countries.

The occasion such as we are having this relationship evening, bringing together businesses and government together to celebrate our relations is an important step in deepening our trade relations and cultural exchange that will strengthen our people to people relations.

China and Shenzhen in particular has been instrumental in promoting bilateral relations and trade through a variety of sectors that include motor industry, ICT, textile and other important supply sectors.

I am aware that the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration also known as the South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission, GBA International Arbitration Center, founded in 1983, is the first arbitration institution in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao region.

It is an important institution for commercial which is an area in which we would like young black South African lawyers to take up.

It is an area which we would like to collaborate and see how we can exchange knowledge.

There are many other sectors in which China has advanced in which as a country we can gain a lot from your expertise especially the manufacturing sector.

I am particularly interested that this event today is aimed at strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation driven partnerships between the two regions. It is important that we make these occasions foundation for future collaboration, focusing on empowering SMEs, expanding technological cooperation, and enhancing bilateral trade.

For example China is a leader in the processing of rare earth minerals, other energy transition minerals and the production of batteries. With our huge endowment of minerals, especially energy transition minerals, we believe that your expertise can assist us to bolster our local beneficiation initiatives.

South Africa has investment opportunities in the electric vehicle sector, renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy storage – and China as a proven track record in developing innovative solutions in these areas.

President Xi has committed China to open its markets to more South African products and would seek to further broaden the frontiers for Chinese investment in the South African economy.

In this regard, we welcome China's recent announcement to expand zero tariff treatment to all 53 African countries. This will go a long way in growing trade in Africa and expand the productive capacity of many African countries.

Let us work together and strengthen our partnership, our friendship, starting with people to people, which is more mutually and beneficial to both countries in critical areas. Today's event is a critical milestone to this journey, and we look forward to the engagement.

I hope you get a chance to explore our country and get to an enjoy a great variety of tourism attractions in our country.

Enjoy your evening

I thank you

