Cabin Trunk by Pascal Nuzzo Wins Prestigious Golden A' Design Award in Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Category

Cabin Trunk

Innovative Carry-On Luggage Solution Merges Contemporary Design, Functionality, and Sustainability to Redefine Modern Travel

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Cabin Trunk by Pascal Nuzzo as the recipient of the prestigious Golden A' Design Award in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design, innovation, and impact of Cabin Trunk within the accessory industry.Cabin Trunk's innovative design aligns with current trends and needs in the travel accessory market, offering a practical and sustainable solution for modern travelers. By combining contemporary aesthetics, functionality, and eco-friendly materials, Cabin Trunk sets a new standard for carry-on luggage, benefiting both users and the industry as a whole.What sets Cabin Trunk apart is its unique vertical orientation, allowing easy access to belongings on the move. With a simple flip, it transforms into a travel desk, providing a convenient workspace for travelers. In hotels, Cabin Trunk serves as a self-standing piece of furniture, offering organized and accessible storage. Crafted from durable and sustainable materials like flax composite, it is built to last and can be fully repaired by users, eliminating the need for replacement.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition serves as motivation for Pascal Nuzzo and the Chapoget team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, sustainability, and functionality in the travel accessory industry. By inspiring future designs and influencing industry standards, Cabin Trunk has the potential to reshape the way we travel and interact with our luggage.Cabin Trunk was designed by a talented team of industry experts, including Thomas Chaperot (CEO), Pascal Nuzzo (CDO), and Lenny Kessler (CFO), who combined their expertise in design, sustainability, and business to create this revolutionary product.Interested parties may learn more about Cabin Trunk and its innovative design at:About Pascal NuzzoPascal Nuzzo, an award-winning designer specializing in luxury leather goods, has crafted Cabin Trunk, an innovative luggage solution that merges cutting-edge design, sustainability, and functionality. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of travel, Nuzzo has created a product that honors natural materials and traditional craftsmanship while catering to the needs of contemporary travelers.About ChapogetChapoget is a positive and sustainable luxury brand that develops quality objects combining innovation, elegance, and eco-responsibility. Their flagship product, Cabin Trunk, redefines the carry-on suitcase by blending contemporary aesthetics with practical functionality and sustainable design, providing the perfect travel companion for the modern, discerning traveler.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, skill, and impact within the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including originality, functionality, sustainability, and market viability, by an expert jury panel of industry professionals, journalists, and academics. This award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design Award and CompetitionThe A' Design Award and Competition is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://accessoryaward.com

