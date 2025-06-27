Canvas & Bronze Launches Online Gallery Showcasing Art From 25 Countries

Canvas & Bronze, Presidio, San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canvas & Bronze , a San Francisco-based art gallery, announces the launch of its digital platform featuring an international collection acquired over 35 years of global travel. The gallery, founded by Vinit and Vidhi Verma, showcases artworks from over 25 countries with innovative discovery features including a "Surprise Me" button and "Wandering Art" interactive map that connects each piece to its country of origin.The collection spans from contemporary art and antique silver to historical artifacts and cultural objects, emphasizing provenance and emotional resonance over investment value. Notable works include Daniel Allen Cohen's Science of Art series featuring witty periodic tables of wine and chocolate, Prabin Badhia's expressionist portraits, and Roberto de Fortino's "Tango Argentina." The gallery also features a 250-pound ceramic recreation of Rembrandt's Night Watch, Hungarian pottery jugs, Japanese cast iron teapots, and a New Zealand Maori Warrior figure. Each artwork comes with documented stories of discovery, reflecting the founders' philosophy that meaningful connections between art and collectors drive acquisition rather than market trends.The gallery's digital platform features unique discovery tools designed to democratize art collecting, moving beyond traditional art world gatekeeping. The "Surprise Me" function allows spontaneous exploration based on the principle that artworks either speak to viewers within seconds or they won't connect at all. The interactive "Wandering Art" map geographically traces the collection's global origins, from European paintings to South American sculptures and African artifacts."Each piece carries its own story of discovery and cultural significance, creating authentic connections between collectors and artworks that bring joy to their daily lives," said Vinit Verma, founder of Canvas & Bronze.Canvas & Bronze serves a diverse clientele ranging from first-time art buyers to established collectors seeking unique pieces beyond conventional gallery offerings. The gallery has successfully placed works including dramatic Belgian tapestries in commercial spaces and sophisticated animal-themed sculptures with San Francisco's pet-loving community, while offering accessible pieces under $100 for emerging collectors.The collection is now available for viewing and acquisition at canvasandbronze.com , with global shipping available and private viewings arranged by appointment.About Canvas & Bronze: Canvas & Bronze is a San Francisco-based art gallery featuring a unique collection built over 35 years of global travel. Founded by Vinit and Vidhi Verma, the gallery places each artwork's story and emotional resonance at the center of its presentation, connecting collectors with art that deeply resonates with them while sharing stories of global artistic discovery.Journalists or collectors interested in private viewings or interviews are invited to contact the gallery.Summary: Canvas & Bronze, a San Francisco-based art gallery, launches a digital platform featuring a curated international art collection from over 25 countries, available now at canvasandbronze.com.###

